Attention shoppers: A new Publix is on the way to Manatee County

Residents of northern Manatee County will soon be able to do their grocery shopping a bit closer to home.
That's because a new Publix is coming to the Gateway Commons of Manatee, the 33.12-acre project currently underway east of Interstate 75 and south of Moccasin Wallow Road.
Primerica Group One of Tampa, the developer of the property, announced in a press release that the grocery store would anchor the 83,000-square-foot shopping center.
According to the release, Gateway Commons will be a "commercial catalyst for an underserved and dynamically growing area."
Publix is the first confirmed tenant of the retail space. A 118-bed hotel is also in the works.
The Gateway Commons was approved by Manatee County Government in January 2017. Other construction plans for Buffalo Road include a re-route and traffic signal improvements at the Moccasin Wallow intersection.
The site is scheduled to open in early fall 2019.
Comments