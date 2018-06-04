Business

Attention shoppers: A new Publix is on the way to Manatee County

By Emily Wunderlich

June 04, 2018 02:05 PM

Residents of northern Manatee County will soon be able to do their grocery shopping a bit closer to home.

That's because a new Publix is coming to the Gateway Commons of Manatee, the 33.12-acre project currently underway east of Interstate 75 and south of Moccasin Wallow Road.

Primerica Group One of Tampa, the developer of the property, announced in a press release that the grocery store would anchor the 83,000-square-foot shopping center.

Primerica Group One of Tampa has started leasing activities for the Gateway Commons of Manatee shopping center at I-75 and Moccasin Wallow Road.
According to the release, Gateway Commons will be a "commercial catalyst for an underserved and dynamically growing area."

Publix is the first confirmed tenant of the retail space. A 118-bed hotel is also in the works.

The Gateway Commons was approved by Manatee County Government in January 2017. Other construction plans for Buffalo Road include a re-route and traffic signal improvements at the Moccasin Wallow intersection.

The site is scheduled to open in early fall 2019.

