With new flight addition, it's possible to go west from SRQ without stopping

Headed west? You can get to Texas from the Sarasota-Bradenton area without stopping to change planes.
American Airlines will add a nonstop seasonal service flight from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth for 2018 and 2019, SRQ airport officials announced Monday. It's the only airline offering nonstop service to DFW from SRQ.
Flights will be daily, but seasonal, starting Dec. 19, according to airport officials. Tickets for the flights are now available. Visit the American Airlines website. AA.com, for prices and booking.
A CRJ-700 American Airlines plane will hold 70 passengers on the flight.
The Dallas/Fort Worth flight is an addition to American Airlines existing presence at SRQ, which also offers year-round daily nonstop flights to Charlotte and Washington, D.C.
“We are excited to finally receive nonstop westbound service out of SRQ. Having nonstop service to DFW will provide passengers easy access to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area along with convenient connections to other western destinations,” Rick Piccolo, SRQ President, Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.
Principal airlines serving SRQ are Delta, United, American and JetBlue. Allegiant Air added routes to Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh from SRQ this year.
Delta and United also offer flights from SRQ to DFW, airline websites show.
