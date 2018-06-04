Tea party class of House Republicans fades

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican newcomers stunned Washington in the 2010 midterm election, sweeping into the House majority with bold and boisterous promises to cut taxes, slash spending and rollback what many viewed as Barack Obama’s executive overreach of the federal of government. Scott, the class president, objects to the “tea party” brand he says was slapped on the group by the media and the Obama administration. It’s a label some lawmakers now would rather forget. “We weren’t who you all said we were,” Scott said. Jose Luis Magana, file AP Photo