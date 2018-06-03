FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats running for governor in two states this year. In California, supporters of charter schools and other "reform" initiatives have given more than $20 million to former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's bid, while in Colorado Democrats are similarly divided between a more traditional candidate backed by teachers unions and two others who've pushed school innovations. But the split has been overwhelmed by other red-meat Democratic issues like guns and Trump.
FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats running for governor in two states this year. In California, supporters of charter schools and other "reform" initiatives have given more than $20 million to former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's bid, while in Colorado Democrats are similarly divided between a more traditional candidate backed by teachers unions and two others who've pushed school innovations. But the split has been overwhelmed by other red-meat Democratic issues like guns and Trump. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo

Business

In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

June 03, 2018 12:08 PM

DENVER

A subterranean divide among Democrats between backers of teachers unions and those of charter schools and other education innovations is helping shape key gubernatorial primaries, even as red-meat issues like guns, inequality and President Donald Trump have dominated the races.

In California, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign has been kept afloat partly by more than $20 million spent by a political committee funded by supporters of charter schools and other educational initiatives. In New York, actress Cynthia Nixon, a fierce critic of charter schools, is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's sparred with teachers unions.

The most public split comes in Colorado, where two Democrats with deep roots in education policy have come under attack by the state's biggest teachers union on behalf of the state's former treasurer, Cary Kennedy.

