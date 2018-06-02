Industrial parts distributor company plans major renovations

An industrial parts distributor plans a $9.6 million renovation and expansion for its headquarters in central Alabama.
Al.com reports that Motion Industries will add 20 percent capacity to the existing facility, and expects to add at least 50 new employees.
This week, the Irondale City Council approved a tax abatement to help the expansion. Mayor Charles Moore says the abatement agreement was completed in partnership with the state and Jefferson County.
Motion Industries currently employs 600 at its Irondale headquarters.
The company has more than 600 locations, including 14 distribution centers throughout North America. It serves more than 300,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, wood and lumber, and pharmaceutical industries.
___
This story has been corrected to state employees will be new, not news.
Comments