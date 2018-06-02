Lobbyist tied to EPA chief's condo tried to influence agency

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Newly filed disclosure reports show the Washington lobbyist whose wife rented a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo to Pruitt had far more contact with the agency than previously disclosed, despite repeated denials by both men. Pruitt has denied that lobbying firm Williams & Jensen's former chairman J. Steven Hart lobbied his agency in 2017, most recently during Congressional testimony in May. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo