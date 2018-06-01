Holder at odds with New Hampshire Democrats on voting bill

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire should have to get driver's licenses and register their cars in the state.
Current state law allows students to claim the state as their domicile for voting purposes without being subject to full residency requirements such as car registration. The state Supreme Court is deciding whether to weigh in on a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature that would end the distinction between domicile and residency.
Holder's comments at Saint Anselm College on Friday put him at odds with fellow Democrats, who argue changing the law would impose a poll tax on students and deter them from voting.
Holder says students from other states who vote in New Hampshire should follow the same residency requirements as everyone else.
