Price of lunch with Warren Buffett climbs to over $3 million

FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The price of a private lunch with Buffett could set another record this year because the bidding is already over $3 million. The online auction that raises money for the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco wraps up Friday night, June 1, 2018. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo