Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$4,275,000 Siam Retreat Partners LLC to Chapman Hospitality Ami LLC; Siam Garden Resort; May 23.
$1,285,000 Fridvalska Kristina, Krytinar Kristina to Vikulina Elena; Lot 25 Esplanade On Bay; May 22.
$1,200,000 Central Plaza South LLC to Htg Addison LLC; 0; May 21.
$1,142,000 Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc to Kalman Carrie L, Kalman Scott A; Richmond Spring Lake Estates; May 23.
$1,060,000 Charles G Council Jr Revocable Trust, Council Charles G Jr, Council Sheila M, Sheila M Council Revocable Trust to Big Easy Ii LLC; Lot 3 Bay Palms Addition; May 22.
$935,000 Parrish David M, Parrish Melanie A to Shaker Lane LLC; Pines Industrial Park Unit 10; May 23.
$900,000 Maule Enterprises LLC to Dietterle Andrew C, Dietterle Mary E; Lot 35 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 23.
$820,000 Kaloust Derek S, Kaloust Nikki J to Brown Nancy Faller; Lot 15 Blk 20 Anna Maria Beach; May 21.
$775,000 Beisler Gary J, Beisler Tammy L, Tammy L Beisler Revocable Trust to Croce Donald, Rathburn Jill Diane; Lot 35 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 23.
$744,230 Yates Karen E, Yates Philip A to Huber Dan, Robillard Tania; Lot 24 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 23.
$675,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lowry Kathryn A, Lowry Mark E; Lot 26 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 22.
$674,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Littrell Harold Garth, Littrell Karen Johnston; Lot 55 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 22.
$641,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Wilson Gardell G, Wilson Gardell G Trust Agreement, Wilson Gerald P, Wilson Gerald P Trust Agreement; Lot 33 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; May 23.
$636,000 Conrad Camille K, Conrad Gordon C to Marilyn N Tost Revocable Trust, Tost Marilyn N; 0; May 22.
$630,000 Vacek Daniel, Vacek Renee to Vikulin Dmitry, Vikulina Iuliia; Lot 27 Esplanade On The Bay; May 22.
$579,839 Divosta Homes LP to Hohman Ann Marie, Hohman Richard; Lot 23 Mallory Park; May 22.
$565,000 Brandlen Guy F Special Needs Trust, Brandlen Julie A, Guy F Brandlen Special Needs Trust to Harris Cynthia S, Harris Kenneth R; Martinique Condominium Apartments North Unit 601; May 22.
$558,000 Iannotti Daniel L, Iannotti Evelyn M to Feagan Glynn D; Edgewater Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 60 C; May 23.
$550,000 Weissenberg Adolph, Weissenberg Trust to Siwek David J; Lot A 15 Rosedale Highlands; May 22.
$534,290 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Leopold Arthur B, Leopold Tara T; Lot 647 Esplanade; May 22.
$520,000 Wci Communities LLC to Omar Hashem Shawa Revocable Trust, Shawa Omar Hashem; Lot 173 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 22.
$517,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Hughes James D, Hughes Kelley D; Lot 97 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 22.
$507,750 Mcgowan Kathleen, Mcgowan Seth to Oakley Properties LLC; Longbeach; May 21.
$487,500 Hammond Family Trust, Hammond John P, Hammond Judith H to Burris Brenda Gail, Burris David Allen; Lot 4161 Twin Rivers; May 22.
$474,900 Amin Anila, Amin Pinakin to Simmons Steven, Smith Teresa; Lot 91 Esplanade; May 22.
$437,000 Bonnie J Slappey Trust Agreement, Slappey Bonnie J to Clark Erika June, Clark William Raymond Jr; Lot 13 Manalee; May 23.
$435,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Cougar Investment Management LLC; Lot 22 Blk 12 Holmes Beach; May 22.
$430,000 Foster Family Trust, Foster Joseph C Sr, Foster Nancy Ann to Gray Louise A, Suor Edward A; Lot 10 Blk B Tidewater Preserve; May 23.
$425,000 Johnson Benjamin to Meridian Trust LLC; Lot 22 Blk 12 Holmes Beach; May 22.
$410,000 Slump John C, Slump Nancy M to Netinho Donald, Netinho Donna; Lot 190 River Woods; May 22.
$406,000 Offerpad Spvborrower13 LLC to Moore Bradley Allan, Pate Joseph Michael; Lot 2040 Cascades at Sarasota; May 21.
$400,295 Wci Communities LLC to Dichiara Robert Joseph, Lora Rosa Elizabeth; Lot 78 Copperlefe; May 23.
$395,000 Watts Kenneth L, Watts Linda to Devillier Mark R, Devillier Pamela L; 5400 Gulf Drive Condominium Apartments Unit 5409; May 23.
$392,500 Van Duzer Judith A to Hussey Shelley Linda, Ziegman Neil G; Lot 37 Riverwalk Village; May 21.
$391,495 Wci Communities LLC to Solis Amelia, Solis Victor; Lot 84 Copperlefe; May 23.
$379,000 Fanning Brian Keith, Fanning Jessica Marie to Finnegan Carina, Finnegan Jon; Lot 13 Greenbrook Village; May 22.
$379,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Moreira Edward S, Soto Jessenia B; Lot 378 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 23.
$370,000 Reyes Asbel, Rosales Gabriela to George Matthew, George Natalia; Anderson Acres; May 22.
$369,000 Bigler Lucretia S, Bigler Richard G to De Property Holdings LLC; Lot 436 Heritage Harbour; May 23.
$365,000 Popowick Michael, Popowick Victoria to Wiley Cecil L, Wiley Christine E; Lot 23 Blk G Ballentine Manor Estates; May 22.
$360,000 King Taliento Diane M, White James H to Christine E Miller Revocable Trust, Miller Christine E; Lot 17 Mckinley Oaks; May 22.
$340,000 Juffe Christine E, Juffe Samuel to Steinbock Duy Kiet, Steinbock Robert Allan; Lot 11 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 21.
$335,000 Jordano Joseph J to Weissenberg Adolph, Weissenberg Trust; Lot D 42 Rosedale 5; May 22.
$330,000 Chenoweth Marjorie, Chenoweth Marjorie Ann, Chenoweth Robert G Jr to Bode Erika B, Bode Thomas J Jr; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 87; May 22.
$325,000 Lysher David J, Lysher Mary J to Girardi Susan V, Susan V Girardi Revocable Living Trust; Lot 128 Creekwood; May 21.
$325,000 Wci Communities LLC to Taliento Diane Marie King, White James Henry; Lot 180 Rosedale Addition; May 23.
$320,695 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cole Andrew J, Cole Barbara S; Lot 471 Del Webb; May 22.
$320,000 Chintella Danielle, Waltrip Andrew Lee to Hermann Gregory D, Hermann Kathleen A; Lot 274 Central Park; May 21.
$320,000 Haker John Frank, Haker Vicki Louise to Francis Bean Holding LLC; Lot 5 Soleil West; May 22.
$320,000 Lord Colleen H, Lord Paul A to Drummond Donald F, Drummond Heather; Lot 61 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; May 22.
$318,000 Phalen Irina, Phalen Michael P to Nadeau Patricia F, Nadeau Ronald; Lot 193 Ancient Oaks; May 23.
$315,000 Paley Margery J, Paley Martin L to Simon Carol J, Simon Michael N; Lot 18 Blk F Lakeridge Falls; May 23.
$315,000 Sheffield Kimberly to Mason Maribeth Callmer, Mason Scott Darrell; Lot 5 Hammocks at Riviera Dunes; May 22.
$311,000 Danylin Laura A, Duprez Michael P to Barbour Joshua L, Mc Feely Ryan P; Lot 9 Blk 3 Barrington Ridge; May 23.
$305,000 Gilchrist David A, Skaggs Nicole N to Rose Gail R, Rudek Mark; Lot 48 Catalina; May 22.
$305,000 Grimsley Christopher J, Grimsley Lauren to Alexander Claire Marie, Alexander Raymond Charles; Dude Ranch Acres; May 23.
$299,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Hanssen Heidi; Lot 53 Arbor Grande; May 21.
$299,000 Trosten Robert C to Easton Michael Edward Jr; Lot 268 Palma Sola Trace; May 23.
$289,000 Cooter Eric S, Eros Terri L to Figueroa David Anthony, Figueroa Tina Elizabeth; Lot 4 Covered Bridge Estates; May 21.
$280,000 Stritzel Kathryn A, Stritzel Lawrence N to Huffer Kenneth M, Huffer Natalie D; Lot 3 Blk A Grove Haven; May 22.
$280,000 Talbot Alana, Talbot Andrew to Barker Larry D, Barker Valerie L; Summerfield Village Cypress Banks; May 22.
$276,000 Griffin Lonnie to Campbell Cassandra Ann, Campbell William Iii; Westwego Park; May 23.
$275,000 Greenwood Sandra J, Greenwood Terence Frank to Mcknight Dianne Noelle, Viera Jason Lee; Lot 10 Sabal Harbour; May 23.
$268,000 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rohrbach Eric, Rohrbach Laura; Lot 151 Trevesta; May 21.
$268,000 Rubin Idalea to 5260 Gulf Of Mexico Dr 403 LLC; Banyan Bay Club Unit 403; May 21.
$266,295 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Badcock Richard John, Badcock Valerie; Lot 64 Villa Amalfi; May 22.
$265,000 Dixon Donald T, Dixon Gerry L to Olson Vincent T; Lot 35 Fairfield; May 21.
$255,000 Brierton David H to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Pt 13-34-17; May 22.
$250,000 Scolar Development LLC to Prayum Inc; Creekwood East Professional Park Unit 107; May 21.
$248,500 Fritze Jason R, Fritze Kayla A to Denzin David M, Denzin Donna R; Lot 42 Manatee Oars; May 22.
$246,900 Cardel Homes, Cardel Master Builder Inc to Hovermale Adam M, Hovermale Donald H, Hovermale Emily; Lot 27 County Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 23.
$246,500 Webb Elizabeth K, Webb William J to Slocum Juliana L, Slocum Randal L; Lot 26 River Sound; May 21.
$243,000 Zhang Hui to Diggs Heather Diane; Lot 40 Covered Bridge Estates; May 23.
$240,000 Barbara A Myers Revocable Living Trust, Myers Barbara A to Beal Katherine I; Pt 35-34-18; May 23.
$240,000 Smit Leonard P Jr, Smit Paula F to Condrell Barbara, Condrell Kenneth; Pine Bay Forest Unit 4; May 23.
$239,000 Goshea Amanda L, Goshea Steven F to Huff Kyle D, Huff Shirley R; Lot 69 Copperstone; May 22.
$236,500 King Joe L to Bourn Latricia A, Bourn Steven B; Lot 34 Blk L Pine Lakes; May 22.
$236,000 Disanto Michael to Fairbanks Daniel H, Fairbanks Sheryl L; Lot 101 Oakhurst Revised Portion; May 22.
$235,000 Blunden Alecia J, Blunden Ronald K to Sherwin Ruth; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6238; May 22.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Dufrene Manasha, Seide Pierre A; Lot 124 Willow Walk; May 22.
$233,410 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Belgrave Roger J, Belgrave Rosario Maria Noelis; Lot 106 Blk D Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 23.
$231,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Henkel Jody J, Henkel Timothy, Henkel Zachary John; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 411; May 21.
$229,000 Snyder Charlene A, Snyder Gerald J to Waiters Lorenzo Sr, Waiters Tashia R; Village Of The Palms at Riviera Dunes Unit 305; May 21.
$225,000 Dunn Barbara, Dunn Vincent to Crowder Ronald; Lot 55 San Remo Shores; May 23.
$221,000 Grove Robert G, Grove Virginia M to Gallagher Cassandra; Pt 28-34-17; May 21.
$220,000 Dalley Frederick C, Woodsworth Dalley Frances to Passmore Alexandria B, Solon Brandon D; Lot 12 Blk E Windsor Park; May 23.
$215,000 Ferguson Carolyn, Roggie Barbara A, Roth Ruth to Cyclone 401K Trust, Grosch Thomas G; Lot 15 Forest Pines; May 22.
$214,500 Herrin John F to Weiss Cody W, Weiss Kayla N; Lot 123 Crystal Lakes; May 22.
$206,000 Bedford Tom to Avant Glen L, Avant Laura Lee; Lot 117 Aberdeen; May 23.
$205,000 Puma Claudia, Puma Larry to Karpowicz Mary Ann; Woodlawn Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 666; May 22.
$204,990 D R Horton Inc to Barajas Astrid; Lot 161 Willow Walk; May 22.
$202,000 Hecksher Patricia, Hecksher William to Beam Randall C, Hecksher Beam Alicia; Lot 40 Park Place; May 23.
$200,000 Munro Maria to Mierzwa Janice M, Mierzwa John F; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 8B; May 22.
$189,000 Adamson Alicia, Adamson Brandon to Fidder Carrie Jane, Fidder Family Trust, Fidder Ted Matthew; Pomello Park; May 23.
$187,500 Smithson Roger W, Smithson Veronica to Oconnor Daniel P, Oconnor Emma A; Lot 9 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; May 22.
$185,000 Hohnlund Rosalia, Holmlund Kenneth J, Kenneth J Holmlund Revocable Living Trust, Rosalia Holmlund Revocable Living Trust to Rodriguez Manuel, Urieta Esmeralda Villa; Lot 37 Thunder Bay; May 22.
$183,600 Cabrera Juan A, Cabrera Norma E to Kwaiser Gerald F, Kwaiser Karen L; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 223; May 22.
$182,500 Brillhart Barbara, Wikel Lawrence Alan to Hickson Thomas Michael Jr; Valencia Garden Unit 137; May 22.
$175,900 Ashby Pierre, Oviedo Digna to Barnett Mclean Amanda G, Mclean Darrell Scott; Palm Grove Unit 11 102; May 21.
$175,000 Hart Mary C, Hart Stanley A to Blades Peter Emerson; Twelve Oaks I Of Tara Unit 202; May 22.
$175,000 Rork Margaret E to Piras Giulio; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 5 B; May 22.
$174,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Dawes Tangela Ashley; Lot 53 Cortez Landings; May 22.
$170,000 Aum Land Acquisitions LLC to Liondog Rentals LLC; Lot 5 Blk E Greers; May 23.
$170,000 Bonnie B Wimmer Trust, Wimmer Bonnie B to Hinkley Agnes, Hinkley Richard D; Lot 12 Parklawn; May 22.
$169,500 Vaclavik Juraj to Cartenuto Beverly N; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7786; May 23.
$160,000 Amerson John, Kerr Leslie T to Wilf Blake, Wilf Carol; Blk 2 N A Reynolds; May 22.
$160,000 Plantation Circle LLC to S and M Real Estate Holdings LLC; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7556; May 23.
$145,000 Gregson Bright Jean to Kraynak Rodrigues Patrica, Rodrigues John E; Woods at Pinebrook Unit 502; May 22.
$140,000 Biggins James J to Lauletta Joseph D; Lot 27 Blk A Country Club Heights; May 22.
$140,000 Blush Daniel P, Blush Sally B to Muhlhauser Anita A; Palms Of Cortez Unit 13; May 22.
$140,000 Smedberg Judith A, Smedberg Robert J to Hermans Fredrick Charles, Hermans Sylvie Denise; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 133; May 22.
$139,900 Desoto Holdings Inc to Thomas John F, Thomas Michele A; Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7528; May 23.
$138,550 Purdy Cynthia to Oquinn Rodney, Oquinn Tina; Palmetto Point; May 23.
$129,000 Perry Frederick Wayne, Perry Joann to Kronus James P; Heritage Village West Unit 4120; May 22.
$115,600 Johnson Julie S, Johnson Michael D to Fronckowiak Leeann; Lot 6 Blk D Tylers; May 21.
$115,000 Carranz Gerladina Maribel Estrada to Dunwoody Norma M; Colonial Heights; May 22.
$115,000 Krusa Sally to Sizemore Cherry; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 515; May 22.
$110,000 Moyers Loretta Kay to Moyers Alyson T, Moyers David S; Or2724 Pg7088; May 22.
$96,400 Gamble Creek Lc to Anthony Joseph Dibello Revocable Deed Of Trust, Dibello Anthony Joseph; Lot 5031 Twin Rivers; May 21.
$89,000 Duke Michael Gordon Bramley to Byrum James T, Byrum Sandra S; Casco Dorado Unit 8A; May 21.
$88,000 Titan Realty Group LLC to Escobar Fabio A, Uribe Uran Olga Lucia; Lot 9 De Sear Manor; May 21.
$82,900 Freda Stephanie to Galeas Doris; Lot 92 Gilley Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradenton; May 23.
$82,400 Countreewide Realty Inc, Gamble Creek L C to Koons Gerald Lynn; Lot 5037 Twin Rivers; May 21.
$82,000 Lordi Frank A, Page Carol A, Page Carol Ann, Page Rocco R to Filipiak Carl J, Filipiak Patricia J, Filipiak Revocable Living Trust; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 408; May 22.
$78,400 Gamble Creek L C to Flanagan Elizabeth Degan, Flanagan James R Jr; Lot 5042 Twin Rivers; May 21.
$69,500 Kans Ann Marie to Stafford Robert T; Blk N Floridana Mobile Homesite; May 22.
$69,000 Ingle Taylor L to Blakeley Lisa M, Blakeley Thomas K; Lena Business Center Unit D; May 22.
$65,000 Jlm Gulf Coast Properties LLC to Warner Chad E, Warner Lynn M; Rosedale Manor; May 21.
$65,000 Vang Pao, Vang See Thao to Adams Jeffrey Brian, Adams Tona Leigh Stout; Pt 3-35-22; May 23.
$60,000 Allen Carrie Carter, Hirshberg Craig, Hirshberg Darlene, Hirshberg David to Johnson Matthew T, Johnson Tammra L; Lot 4 Blk D Willow Woods; May 21.
$49,388 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; May 22.
$43,000 Lieberman Mary M to Russo Robert; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit C 3; May 23.
$41,300 Taylor Linda C to Olguin Sanchez Gregorio E; Lot 14 Blk F Floridana Mobile Homesite; May 22.
$31,500 El Rancho Village Inc, Village On The Greens to Luck Robert D; El Rancho Village Unit K 37; May 23.
$25,000 Jackson Dawn, Jackson Keith, Millbrook Homeowners Association Inc to 1113 Cane Mill Lane Land Trust, 1113Cml Land Trust Black Point Assets Inc, Black Point Assets Inc, Star Pointe Capital LLC; Lot 4 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation 2017 Cc 001855; May 22.
$21,000 Thompson Eva G, Thompson Merle D to Litman Kathleen S; Lot 15 Blk A Unit One Of Desoto Community; May 23.
$18,000 Martin Linda M, Martin Peter A, Mawson Dawn Margaret to Schulteti Kathy; Leisure Lake Village Unit 461; May 23.
$10,998 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; May 22.
$19 Zerger Zella Arlene to Zella A Zerger Trust, Zerger Zella A; Lot 346 Rosedale Addition; May 22.
$10 Akins Family Trust, Akins George E, Akins Leila J to Akins Family Trust, Akins Leila J, Metcalf Bonnie Akins, Taylor Pamela Lee; Lot 2 Blk 1 Poinciana Park; May 21.
$10 Akins Family Trust, Akins Leila J to Akins Family Trust, Akins Leila J, Metcalf Bonnie Akins, Taylor Pamela Lee; Or2473 Pg3966; May 21.
$10 Anderson Doris L to Anderson David N, Anderson Therese M; Lot 28 Blk 35 Crosscreek; May 23.
$10 Beam Laura, Beam Laura A, Beam Laura Ann, Wolfe Paul Norman to Wolfe Paul Norman; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 221; May 21.
$10 Boylston Alice H, Harllee Family Land Trust to Ingram Mark W, Ingram Shannon; Pt 23-34-17; May 21.
$10 Boylston Alice H, Harllee Family Land Trust to Ingram Mark W, Ingram Shannon; Or2728 Pg5868; May 23.
$10 Bucinski Theresa Ellen, Gunn Theresa Ellen to Trosten Robert C; Lot 268 Palma Sole Trace; May 23.
$10 Cadle David M, Cadle Karen M to Kelly Sylvia W; Or2702 Pg3151; May 23.
$10 Carrillo Maria F to Rodriguez Tania; Shadybrook Village Unit 97 B; May 21.
$10 Ellis Megan J, Fredrick Rory S to Elaine R Schut Trust, Schut Elaine R Trust; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 7; May 23.
$10 Florence J Lane Revocable Trust, Lane Bruce R, Lane Florence J Revocable Trust, Lane Karen A to Lane Karen A; Meadowcroft Unit 1303; May 23.
$10 Florence J Lane Revocable Trust, Lane Bruce R, Lane Florence J Revocable Trust, Lane Karen A to Lane Bruce R; Meadowcroft South Unit 6316; May 23.
$10 Guy Suzanne J, Guy William C to Guy Suzanne, Guy Trust, Guy William; Lot 69 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 23.
$10 Harmony Asset Management Group LLC to Heistand Shelley, Mcgurk William J; Laguna at Riviera Dunes; May 21.
$10 Heathington Eileen, Ingram Cicely to Eel Realty Trust, Granderson Lillian B, Lillian B Granderson Eel Realty Trust; 0; May 23.
$10 Jenkin Robert P, Mosley Marshal D to Lawson Dan; Gregory Estates; May 23.
$10 Kent Jack H, Kent Mary L to Kent Jack H, Kent Jeffrey L, Kent Mary L, Vascura Jacquelyn L; El Rancho Village Unit F 17; May 23.
$10 Lemanski Judith to Lemanski Judith, Polly Alison R; Palmetto Point; May 23.
$10 Levin Barbara K to Barbara K Levin Revocable Trust, Levin Barbara K, Levin Jeremy Seth, Levin Kenneth Andrew; Lot 28 Carriage Run at University Place; May 22.
$10 Levin Barbara K to Barbara K Levin Revocable Trust, Levin Barbara K, Levin Jeremy Seth, Levin Kenneth Andrew; Lot 22 Carriage Run at University Place; May 22.
$10 Makarek Evelyn F, Mytrohovich Debra L to Lillwill Property LLC; Lot 5 Blk 38 Holiday Heights; May 21.
$10 Mast Clara, Mast Dan to Carrillo Maria F; Shadybrook Village Unit 97 B; May 21.
$10 Maule Keith A, Maule Rhonda L to Maule Enterprises LLC; Lot 35 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 23.
$10 Mchugh Tiffany to Mckenna James, Mckenna Joanne; Sabal Bay Unit 14 2; May 23.
$10 Moon Stewart J W to Moon Kristina Macey, Moon Stewart J W; Lot 49 Coral Shores; May 21.
$10 Myslak Ray W, Myslak Raymond W, Myslak Ursula H to Doolittle Victoria, Jasinksi Richard J, Myslak Ursula H; Blk 1 Palma Sola Heights; May 23.
$10 Nguyen Canh to Dieu Phap Buddhist Assocation Inc; Pt 6-35-18; May 21.
$10 Pal Land Trust, Santoli Richard A to Christenson LLC; Cannon; May 22.
$10 Pepper Sandra A, Pepper Sandra Ann, Pepper Steven R, Pepper Steven Reed to Pepper Revocable Trust, Pepper Sandra Ann, Pepper Steven Reed; Lot 1053 River Club South; May 21.
$10 Prater Billy Vann Jr, Turner Benjamin Frank to Prater Billy Vann Jr, Turner Benjamin Frank, Turner Jason Coy; Villager Apartments Unit 92; May 22.
$10 Ruby Cheri L, Ruby Thomas to Elaine R Schut Trust, Schut Elaine R Trust; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 6; May 23.
$10 Sansone Kathleen M, Sansone Michael A to Sansone Anthony T, Sansone Michael A; Blk 24 Trailer Estates; May 23.
$10 Sansone Kathleen M, Sansone Michael A to Sansone Anthony T, Sansone Michael A; Lot 15 Blk 26 Trailer Estates; May 23.
$10 Saunders Phillis G, Wright Carroll D Iii to Saunders Phillis G; Lot 42 Creekwood; May 22.
$10 Seaman Martin to Scalera Stephan, Seaman Martin; 0; May 23.
$10 Selene Finance LP to Braun Theodoore, Braun Tiffinie; Or2724 Pg4892; May 22.
$10 Strong George E, Strong Sandra K to Strong George E, Strong Sandra K, Sunny Shores I Revocable Trust; Blk B Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 22.
$10 Strong George E, Strong Sandra K to Strong George E, Strong Sandra K, Sunny Shores I Revocable Trust; Lot 30 Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 22.
$10 Sweet Eileen M, Sweet Eugene W to Sweet Eileen M, Sweet Eugene W, Sweet Family Trust; Lot 48 Greenbrook Village; May 23.
$10 Truewell Clary Lee, Williams Albertha to Williams Jeff; Washington Park; May 22.
$10 Woehlert Guenther to Guenther Woehlert Family Trust, Woehlert Guenther; Mount Vernon Unit 4781; May 22.
$1 Altenburg Jennifer Wilder, Wilder Jennifer, Wilder Ryan to Wilder Erin, Wilder Ryan; Pt 33-34-17; May 21.
$1 Dever Denise M to Denise M Dever Living Trust, Dever Denise M; Wildewood Springs Unit 127D; May 21.
$0 Baker Marina R, Baker Nathan Ryan to Baker Marina R; Lot 55 Cordova Lakes; May 21.
$0 Brookfield Relocation Inc to Linda Faye Smith Trust, Smith Linda Faye; Lot 549 Preserve at Panther Ridge; May 23.
$0 Dolbee Norma G, Dolbee Norman E, Norma E Dolbee and Norma G Dolbee Living Trust to Dolbee Family Living Trust, Dolbee Norma G, Dolbee Norman E; Mount Vernon Unit 4861; May 22.
$0 Jones Kevin D to Brookfield Relocation Inc; Or2691 Pg3981; May 23.
$0 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Jacbo LLC; Lot 23 Blk 35 Crosscreek; May 22.
$0 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Medallion Home at Mt Dora LLC; 0; May 22.
$0 Meyer Karl H, Meyer Margaret F to Karl and Margaret Meyer Family Trust, Meyer Karl H, Meyer Margaret F; Lot 60 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; May 22.
$0 Meyer Karl, Meyer Margret to Meyer Karl H, Meyer Margaret F; Lot 60 Bridgewater; May 22.
$0 Rogue Jose to Antunez Luz Melisa; Orange Ridge; May 22.
$0 Snyder Charlene A, Snyder Gerald J to Waiters Lorenzo Sr, Waiters Tashia R; Village Of The Palms at Riviera Dunes Unit 305; May 21.
$0 Weagle Carolann, Weagle Edward J to Warner Gerald L Jr, Warner Marcia D; Lot 8 Blk A Woodlawn Lakes; May 22.
