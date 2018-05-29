The Latest: US prosecutor prioritizes illegal California pot

McGregor Scott, right, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, flanked by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, center, discusses an increase in the use of a banned pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public lands Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Research by Mourad Gabriel, left, the executive director and senior ecologist at Integral Ecology Research Center, and his colleagues found the highly toxic pesticide Carbofuran, which can't legally be used in the Unites States, at 72 percent of grow sites last year, up 15 percent from 2012. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo