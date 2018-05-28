Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. May 24, 2018
Iowans are just supposed to believe private Medicaid magically saving money
A thistle to the Iowa Department of Human Services and Gov. Kim Reynolds for treating Iowa taxpayers like a bunch of fools. The administration has again failed to produce credible estimates and methodology on calculating supposed savings from the privatization of Medicaid. Yet it continues to insist handing over the $4.8 billion health insurance program to for-profit companies has magically and inexplicably saved millions.
The latest example of seemingly plucking numbers out of thin air came in the form of a letter from DHS to Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who asked the agency for a current savings estimate. The letter claimed a total savings of $411.4 million, including $140.9 million in state money. There was no information about where these numbers came from. No information on how the amount was calculated. No information about how so-called "cost avoidance" was realized.
More confusion ensued when a Des Moines Register reporter asked follow-up questions about the period of time this savings was to have occurred.
What the public does know about Medicaid since former Gov. Terry Branstad privatized it in 2016: Low-income Iowans have lost access to health services, while the managed care companies beg for and receive more and more taxpayer money.
Less than a year after private insurers took over, the state provided them $33 million more than was originally negotiated. Then came the increase in payments to the companies after secret contract negotiations with the state in 2017. The insurers pocket millions of public dollars for administration that could otherwise be spent on health care for Iowans. Lawmakers recently appropriated an additional $55 million to Medicaid, even though the expense could be much greater after the state wraps up another round of clandestine negotiations with the insurers.
Rather than saving taxpayers a penny, privatized Medicaid may well be costing us more. Of course with no credible savings or cost estimates, who knows?
A rose to Suzanna de Baca for her dedication to Iowa women during a period of unprecedented assault on their rights and health care. De Baca will step down as president of Iowa's Planned Parenthood organization on Sept. 30.
During her four years as president, she did her job with dignity, class and strength in the face of lawmakers and governors who attacked her organization and women's access to legal abortion, birth control and other health services.
Raised on a farm in Huxley, de Baca attended Iowa State and then completed her MBA studies at Harvard. She has talked about growing up in an environment with strong females who were engaged in their communities. She understands the importance of women being able to control their own futures by choosing when they want to get married and have children. And she gave those women a voice.
Planned Parenthood is a health care provider that has taken on the responsibility and cost of mounting legal challenges to misogynistic laws, including the fetal heartbeat bill recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which will essentially ban abortion in Iowa if implemented. Unlike other health providers, it fights to try to ensure patients have access to legal health services. The public would be outraged if cardiologists, oncologists, ophthalmologists or other providers had to do this, but this organization raises money, pays lawyers and stands up for women in courts across the country on a regular basis.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, which operates in Iowa and eastern Nebraska, is joining Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to form a new regional affiliate, called Planned Parenthood North Central States. The goal is to focus their efforts during a period in history when their mission and financing have come under attack by abortion opponents.
Planned Parenthood needs the advocacy and financial support of Iowans more than ever. Anyone who values equality, health care and women should generously provide it.
____
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. May 25, 2018
Armed standoff response shows professionalism
Was it coincidence, irony or simply current circumstances?
Whatever it was, on the same day that the Telegraph Herald carried separate front-page articles regarding Dubuque public schools' safety initiatives and the Dubuque Police Department's efforts to enhance community connections, both those organizations were front-and-center addressing a serious incident.
Thanks to their good work, and the involvement and support of other professionals and citizens, the situation turned out to be only tense when it could have been tragic.
What started as a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon suddenly became a foot chase and then a two-hours-long standoff with a handgun-wielding man who appeared poised to take his own life.
That in itself was dangerous. However, the chase started in a residential area and the standoff played out just across White Street from Fulton Elementary School — with Holy Ghost Catholic School just a half-mile to the north. Those factors multiplied the danger level by the hundreds.
Even though the 26-year-old man, who ultimately put down his gun and surrendered, displayed no intention of harming anyone else — not school occupants, neighborhood residents or passing motorists — there was no way of knowing whether or when the situation might take a horrible turn.
The schools went on lockdown and stayed that way well past dismissal time. Public school officials, whose discussion about bolstering protections against an active-shooter situation was the topic of a front-page article that very morning, executed their response plan and made other decisions as needed. They communicated with parents and the public and arranged Fulton students' transportation to nearby Audubon School for handoff to their parents.
The response of everyone — law enforcement, school officials and front-line personnel, and other agencies — was coordinated and professional. Also meriting commendation are the members of the public — including neighbors and relatives of students and staff — who demonstrated patience while cooperating with authorities.
Tuesday morning, a TH article featured Police Chief Mark Dalsing, whose messages to the public via Facebook are often wrapped in humor. Tuesday evening, Dalsing was all business. He went on Facebook, expressing thanks to the literally hundreds of people who played a part in the safe and successful conclusion to the standoff.
"I just want everyone to know there was an impenetrable blue wall of cops protecting those young minds today," Dalsing wrote. "We would have laid everything on the line to keep them safe."
In so many ways, Dubuque is fortunate.
____
Quad-City Times. May 24, 2018
Drop out, Sen. Boulton
State Sen. Nate Boulton will not be governor of Iowa in 2019.
Suspend your campaign, senator. It's over.
Until Wednesday afternoon, Boulton was considered one of the top candidates in a six-person field for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Boulton is young and well informed. He's impressive on the stump. He's engaging one-on-one.
And, according to three female accusers who spoke to the Des Moines Register, he has felt entitled to rub his erect penis against women and grab rear ends at the local pub.
For all his obvious political chops, Boulton cannot overcome the egregious allegations lodged against him. Nor, in his statement released minutes after the Register story was posted online, does he make much of an effort to.
Boulton's response — that he wouldn't challenge the accusations as to avoid "victim blaming" — speaks to a man cornered by a political moment beyond his control.
Boulton's campaign is finished. His political career is on life support, if not already doomed.
After Wednesday, he's lost all credibility on matters involving sexual harassment and misconduct, a defining issue right now. That fact alone would render a Boulton administration incapable of managing with any moral authority the constant trickle of accusations flowing from the halls of government. And his continued candidacy alone would signal to women that the Democratic Party is paying them mere lip service when it touts its commitment to sexual equality.
Boulton's choices are limited after Wednesday. He must admit what he surely already knows and drop his gubernatorial bid. Anything less would leave Iowa Democrats spending the next two weeks debating the finer points of Boulton's unforgivable alleged behavior instead of the issues.
American women are empowered to speak out. They no longer fear financial reprisal. They are, finally, able to hold men to account. It's a reckoning that should have come years ago.
Boulton is the latest casualty in a movement that's far above his pay grade. Frankly, men have been driven out of the U.S. Senate for less than what Boulton's accusers claim.
Boulton's campaign went into rhetorical yoga mode in a futile effort to differentiate the behavior of which Boulton is accused from the mountain of national figures caught up in 2018's defining #MeToo movement. These women were peers, not subordinates, the campaign noted in a release. He held no power over them, it said. He wasn't abusing a lofty position and threatening those who didn't submit with reprisals, it continued.
Assuming that's all true, Boulton allegedly pressed his erect penis against women without their consent. In no instance would such an act be acceptable, regardless of the power dynamics. No doubt, in some corners of Boulton's party, it's considered downright criminal.
There is no way to explain away the acts of which Boulton's accused. Any attempts to salvage his gubernatorial bid in the final two weeks of the race would harm Iowa Democratic Party for months, if not years, to come.
Nate Boulton went from impressive up-and-comer to just another man who treats women like playthings. The latter will never win a governorship in 2018. Nor should he.
___
Sioux City Journal. May 24, 2018
What's next for traffic cameras?
For today, at least, traffic cameras remain a fact of life in Iowa.
In April, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the Iowa Department of Transportation does not have the authority to order cities to remove automated traffic-enforcement cameras from interstates and primary highways. The 6-0 decision reversed a state judge's ruling last year.
The Supreme Court ruling came in an appeal filed by three Iowa cities — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine — of the state judge's ruling. Those cities sought judicial review in 2015 after the IDOT ordered some speed cameras in the state turned off.
In response, a statement from IDOT said the ruling "places in the hands of the Legislature the decision on how to proceed" with traffic cameras.
For its part, the Legislature talked about, but took no action related to traffic cameras this year. Bills to ban and regulate them were debated, but no legislation passed both chambers.
So, where do we go from here?
Here's what we suggest:
- As a result of the Supreme Court decision, the city of Sioux City should consider reactivating any traffic cameras over which legal concerns existed. If the police department believes those cameras were making impacted intersections and streets safer for the public before they were deactivated, then we support turning them back on.
- We have lost count of how many legislative sessions have devoted time to debate of traffic cameras, with no resulting action. Lack of consensus at the Statehouse on what to do about traffic cameras suggests to us a need for the Legislature to move on from this issue — at least until after courts in the state settle constitutional questions about the devices.
