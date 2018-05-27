Indiana nonprofit aids businesses with beautification funds

An Indiana nonprofit group is helping small businesses get off the ground through grants that pay for sprucing up their facades with fresh paint, business signs, lighting and other improvements which make new establishments more attractive to patrons.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the Local Initiatives Support Corp.'s Small Business Facade Improvement program has awarded more than $3 million to Marion County businesses since 2004.
Businesses can qualify for grants of up to $25,000 for facade improvements, such as new signage, entryway improvements, exterior painting and new windows.
The nonprofit started 2018 with a grant-funding pool of $575,000 from various public and private sources. The city of Indianapolis' Community Development Block Grant program, the Lilly Endowment, the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and State Farm contributed funds.
