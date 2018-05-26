Bus service cut, flights canceled during strike in Brazil

Striking truckers protest rising fuel costs as they stand on a truck with a sign that reads in Portuguese "Prison for all the criminal politicians, Military Intervention now!" on the highway BR-040 in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018. Thousands of Brazilian truckers angry over fuel price hikes blocked roads on Friday, the fifth day of a strike that led thousands of schools to shutter, long lines to form at gas stations and several flights to be canceled. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo