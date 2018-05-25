Supermarket suspends political giving amid anti-NRA protest

Demonstrators lay on the floor during a protest against gun violence, at the Publix store on East Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando, Fla., Friday, May 25, 2018. The Orlando demonstration was one of numerous across the state after anti-gun activist David Hogg called for a coordinated demonstration to take place at Publix stores at 4pm, Friday. Hogg is a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty on Feb. 14. Orlando Sentinel via AP Joe Burbank