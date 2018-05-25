Publix halts political contributions ahead of Parkland students' 'die-in' protest

Supermarket giant Publix said Friday it has halted all corporate political contributions. The company made the announcement moments before a planned "die-in" protest organized by David Hogg, a vocal Parkland school shooting survivor.

Hogg and other gun violence activists were angered when news broke that the grocery store chain donated $670,000 over the last three years to Adam Putnam, a Republican gubernatorial candidate who once boasted he was a "proud NRA sellout." It's the largest contribution the company has made in more than 20 years and possibly the biggest in company history.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Publix, Florida's largest private employer, is also one of the state's biggest political donors.

This election cycle alone, Publix has donated $2.1 million to state candidates, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. In the 2016 elections, the database shows the company gave $3 million. The donations have gone to both parties.

Since a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 more in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students have spearheaded a political campaign for more gun control and taken aim at the National Rifle Association.

The donation news sparked fierce backlash against the grocery store. On Friday, Hogg organized a "die-in" protest at a Coral Springs Publix and asked people to lie on the floor of the grocery store for 12 minutes. It was set to begin at 4 p.m.

David Hogg hugs a fellow protestor after the 12-minute protest ended inside the store. Protestors laid on the floor of the Publix store in Coral Springs Friday, May 25, 2018, for a 12 minute "die-in" to protest Publix's support for Adam Putnam's gubernatorial campaign.

Moments before the protest began, Publix released a statement apologizing for putting its employees and customers "in the middle of a political debate" and announcing a suspension of political contributions.

The statement reads, in full:

"At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers.

"We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve. As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."

In an email sent Friday to a customer complaining about the firm's political contributions, Publix said "the vast majority of our giving is focused on organizations whose mission supports youth, education, and the plight of the hungry and homeless within our area of operation.

As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community."

Two young protestors lay on the floor of the Publix store in Coral Springs Friday, May 25, 2018, for a 12 minute "die-in" to protest Publix's support for Adam Putnam's gubernatorial campaign.

A spokesperson for Putnam's campaign said in a statement "nothing has changed" since the corporation's decision.

"Adam Putnam supports Publix, which is Florida’s top private employer. He is thankful for their support as Florida’s candidate over the years."

Several dozen protesters followed through with the protest. Some held sunflowers as they lay sprawled on the floor of the grocery store. They were flanked by a smaller group of counter-protesters chanting "NRA" and "Trump," but the demonstration was peaceful. Officers with the Coral Springs Police Department stood by during the event.