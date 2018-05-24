Tax-free week is almost here, so time to stock up on hurricane supplies

Although it feels like Florida just dealt with Hurricane Irma, it's time to think again about getting ready for the big one.

Hurricane season is starting anew — and so do the headaches of preparing for it.

But there's incentive to get ready.

From June 1 through 7, storm supplies are tax-free in Florida.

The tax-break includes flashlights, batteries, gas containers, radios, generators, tarps, reusable ice packs, tie-down kits and ground anchor systems.

Water is not on the list.

The tax-free period starts at 12:01 a.m. June 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 7.

Here is the list of all eligible items.