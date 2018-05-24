Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay as Miami feels the effects of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay as Miami feels the effects of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017. Wilfredo Lee AP
Tax-free week is almost here, so time to stock up on hurricane supplies

By Monique O. Madan

May 24, 2018 02:49 PM

Although it feels like Florida just dealt with Hurricane Irma, it's time to think again about getting ready for the big one.

Hurricane season is starting anew — and so do the headaches of preparing for it.

But there's incentive to get ready.

From June 1 through 7, storm supplies are tax-free in Florida.

The tax-break includes flashlights, batteries, gas containers, radios, generators, tarps, reusable ice packs, tie-down kits and ground anchor systems.

Water is not on the list.

The tax-free period starts at 12:01 a.m. June 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 7.

Here is the list of all eligible items.

There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe. NOAA



