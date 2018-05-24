North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

FILE - This May 7, 2018, satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists. The demolition happened Thursday at the site deep in the mountains of the North's sparsely populated northeast. The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via A, File)