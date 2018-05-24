Taking on the system: 'Dreamers' are getting law degrees

In this May 3, 2018 photo, Denia Perez, a student at Quinnipiac University School of Law, poses for a photo on the school's North Haven, Conn., campus. Connecticut's Judicial Branch is in the process of changing its rules to allow law students who don't have legal residency in the U.S to become practicing lawyers in the state. Perez, who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico when she was 11 months old and who graduated this month, proposed the change. Record-Journal via AP Lauren Takores