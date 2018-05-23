This new 'old-style' Bradenton diner will feature an expansive menu. Here's when it opens.

A new casual-style family diner with an extensive menu is set to open along State Road 70 and it's sure to be a treat for transplanted Michiganders and native Floridians alike.
Nick Syros, owner of Eastside Diner, said he's set to open his restaurant at 7246 55th Ave. E. in the Tara Twelve Oaks Shopping Plaza. After an unexpected delay in a shipment of glassware, Syros says he's ready to open his restaurant at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Excited customers are ready, too. Syros said he's gotten questions about his opening date since he took over the space in January. Since then, he's refurbished the interior by redoing the floor, painting the walls and adding fans in the dining area.
"The vibe is very good, very positive. We were able to create a little buzz during the course of getting ready and we're raring to go." Syros said.
Syros has been around restaurants and food his entire life. When he was younger, his father opened more than 20 Dimitri's Fine Food locations in the Warren, Michigan, area between 1973 and 2005. The restaurants were known for local delicacies and Eastside Diner will attempt to recreate that experience.
"This restaurant is sort of an homage to that," Syros said. "My dad's restaurants were located on the eastern side of Detroit, so that's where the name comes from."
Dimitri Syros, who immigrated from Greece in the 1960s, will be helping in his son's kitchen, as well. He'll be whipping up some of the nearly 200 items on the Eastside Diner menu, which includes breakfast (served all day), loaded macaroni and cheese, Greektown dishes, Mexican food, Italian plates and homestyle meals.
Some of the items include the Crazy Greek burger, the Siesta Key salad and S'mores French Toast.
Syros' favorites, however, are the Broasted Chicken Dinner and the Famous Greek Salad.
"The broasted chicken, i think, is going to catch on quickly. It's a pressure-cooked fried chicken that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Another is the Greek salad that uses my father's recipe for the dressing, so it doesn't tend to separate like other vinaigrettes," Syros said.
While Syros knows his menu is sure to have something for everybody, he says he'll be revisiting it after he's been open for about six months to see which offerings need to be switched out.
"If you're a diner, you have to serve three meals like this, but I don't want menu items that aren't movers," he said. "I'll be keeping an eye out to see what sells and what doesn't."
The wide array of food options isn't all that sets Eastside Diner apart from other restaurants, Syros said. Their food is also made from scratch daily to ensure meals come out as fresh as possible.
"Our gravy is from stock. Our soup is cooked from stock every day. It's the same with our pancake batter, too," Syros explained. "We make that in small quantities and as the day goes on, I'll make as many new trays as I have to."
"This is old-style cooking that you don't find anymore. It's hard to find these mom-and-pop operations where things are prepared like this. I'm cooking things that have been in our family cookbooks since I was a kid."
Eastside Diner will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
For more information, call (941) 900-1040 or visit EastsideDinerBradenton.com for a full menu.
