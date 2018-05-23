Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$7,024,000 Asap Hospitality Inc to 764 Laxmi LLC; Tara Commercial Two; May 15.
$7,000,000 5050 Gmd Invest Ltd to Mayleben Timothy M, Timothy M Mayleben Revocable Trust; 0; May 18.
$4,000,000 Manatee Rwb LLC to Riverchase Bradenton Fl LLC; Paradise Farm W F Tallant; May 16.
$1,999,000 Lamar Frank to Kanavy Leonard, Kanavy Milissa; La Casa Costiera Unit 1; May 14.
$1,550,000 Najjar Elsie T, Najjar Leonard J to Barraclough Myles L; Lot 320 Waterlefe Golf River Club; May 17. 0
$1,415,000 Dietterle Andrew C, Dietterle Mary E to Godofsky Eliot W, Godofsky Lynne G; Blk A Concession; May 18.
$1,300,000 Mason Martin LLC to 580 Broadway LLC; Lot 3 Landwirth 2016; May 15.
$1,250,000 Lazzara Ralph to 873 N Shore LLC; Lot 9 Blk 7 Shore Acres; May 15.
$1,120,000 Iyengar Argeeneh, Iyengar Srinivas to Montero Carlos, Montero Cheryl L; Lot 20 Loop Of Northwest Bradenton; May 17.
$1,050,000 Anderson Kimball Stephen to Jolly Mark E, Jolly Rhonda; Pt 34-33-17; May 16.
$1,050,000 Bradenton Land Group LLC to Manatee Rwb LLC; 0; May 16.
$1,010,000 Carissa Street LLC, Cincinnati Capital Partners 176 LLC to Padden Jennifer M, Padden Patrick T Jr; Lot 5 Blk 4 Cobbs; May 15.
$1,000,000 Tatreau Cheryl L, Tatreau Chris J, Tatreau Christopher to 2538970 Ontario Inc; Blk 7 Longbeach On Longboat Key; May 14.
$948,000 Cofield Donald Dean, Cofield Sharon K, Donald Dean Cofield Revocable Trust, Sharon K Cofield Revocable Trust to Slone Alison Eva, Slone James Richard; Lot 17 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 18.
$900,000 Schroeder Aaron, Schroeder Tracey to Mckee Sally, Sork Michael; Lot 8 Blk 27 Anna Maria Beach; May 14.
$874,495 Sd Esp LLC to Sabato Anita A, Sabato Philip; Lot 507 Esplanade; May 16.
$850,000 Barron Charles D, Barron Yvonne O to Holmlund Rosalia, Rosalia Holmlund Revocable Living Trust; Pt 34-33-17; May 17.
$850,000 Susan Carr Wadsworth Revocable Trust, Wadsworth Susan Carr to Olear Daniel, Olear Linda; Tiffany Place Unit 109; May 14.
$810,000 Petersen Gary L, Petersen Gloria P to Yelinek John A, Yelinek Susan L; Lot 27 Snead Island Estates West; May 18.
$800,000 Heverly Deborah, Heverly Kenneth to Matson Jeffrey S, Matson Laura A; Pt 21-34-18; May 15.
$800,000 Heverly Deborah, Heverly Kenneth to Matson Jeffrey S, Matson Laura A; Pt 21-34-18; May 14.
$776,242 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Nichols Georgianna E, Nichols Richard H Jr; Lot 541 R Esplanade; May 16.
$745,000 Eisch Jonene A, Eisch Steven M to Davis Hoover Wendy Jo, Hoover Robert Allen; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 603; May 16.
$730,000 Davis Jeffrey M, Davis Natalie M, Davis Natalie Marie to Gonzales Joseph, Gonzales Lorraine E; Lot 55 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 17.
$689,000 Padg 02 LLC to 206 77Th LLC; Lot 9 Blk C Bay Palms Addition; May 16.
$684,650 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Kurp Denise D, Kurp Gary R; Lot 128 Rosedale Addition; May 16.
$669,000 Padg 02 LLC to 206 77Th Street Unit B LLC; Lot 10 Blk C Bay Palms Addition; May 16.
$667,150 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Hyatt Linda C, Hyatt Michael A, Millan Melanie; Lot 423 Del Webb; May 17.
$655,770 Minto Bradenton LLC to King Darlene, King Michael A; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 99 A; May 15.
$650,000 Cook Marjorie, Cook Peter to Ebeling Donna K, Ebeling Frederick J; Lot 24 Stanhope Gate; May 18.
$650,000 Usip Holdings LLC to Gardner Cathy, Gardner Kimeth W; Blk 12 Whitfield Estates; May 14.
$620,000 Preston Walter L Declaration Of Trust, Preston Whiting H, Walter L Preston Declaration Of Trust to Johnson Michael J, Johnson Sharon A; Golf Course Estates; May 16.
$619,000 Dorsey G Stephen, Dorsey Jo Anne to Salikof Allen, Salikof Katherine; Lot 2 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 17.
$619,000 Dorsey G Stephen, Dorsey Jo Anne to Salikof Allen, Salikof Katherine; Lot 2 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$613,769 Davidson Robert, Gabbert Investments Group LLC, Leonard G Meyer Jr Revocable Trust, Meyer Leonard G Jr, Robert A Davidson Revocable Living Trust to Ohm Teerth Investment and Consulting LLC; Pt 19-33-18; May 14.
$586,204 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Dreis Gail H, Dreis Thomas G Jr; Lot 16 Estuary; May 18.
$585,000 Ward Gregory R, Ward Patricia S to Capital Servicing Company LLC; Bermuda Bay Club I Unit 26; May 15.
$580,000 Neves Nelson to Maynard Shawn K, Maynard Whitney; Blk 6 Gulf and Bay Estates; May 17.
$575,000 4 X Aces Inc, 4X Aces Inc to Boltze Thomas; Pt 1-35-16; May 15.
$566,558 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Miller Andrea, Miller Stuart D; Lot 496 Dell Webb; May 18.
$565,000 Standeaven Patricia to Enoch Debra, Enoch Tanner; Lot 14 Blk 3 Holmes Beach; May 14.
$557,539 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Ig Investments Inc; Lot 169 Legends Bay; May 14.
$547,294 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Epler Kathryn, Rempert Robert; Lot 130 Arbor Grande; May 15.
$546,331 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Carboni Deborah K, Carboni Scott C; Lot 308 Rosedale Addition; May 14.
$540,000 12106 North Us 301 LLC to Professional Resource Development Inc; Pt 32-33-19; May 18.
$535,000 Anastos Peter Self Directed Ira, Peter Anastos Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank to Lanier Christopher Lee, Taaffe Elizabeth Ann; Lot 568 Blk A Riverdale; May 14.
$530,000 Riza Erkan to Schaffer Cathie A; Lot 54 Kenwood Park; May 15.
$530,000 Votruba Martin, Votrubova Linda to Sears Josiah Paul, Sears Lyndee Lee; Lot 8 Wisteria Park; May 14.
$525,000 Sladek Cynthia Vallano, Sladek Gerald Lee to Lambright Harriet L, Lambright Russell D; Lot 61 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$522,660 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Carey Janet; Lot 28 Serenity Creek; May 16.
$519,000 Rugg Stephen, Rugg Susan J to Dugan Eileen Patricia, Matthew Ira Levinson; Lot 69 Arbor Lakes B; May 14.
$515,700 Sabath Joseph M, Sabath Laurie L to 314 Pine Ave LLC; Blk 45 Third Addition to Anna Maria Beach; May 17.
$509,000 Cholish Daniel W, Cholish Kathleen L to Geller Marne B, Geller Peter B; Lot 40 Lennox Gardens; May 16.
$500,000 Moskow Cathryn A, Moskow Nancy L to Simpkins Erica L, Simpkins James W; Lot 28 Bayview Estates; May 18.
$499,900 Lennar Homes LLC to Gomes Howard K, Holmes Lois L; Lot 90 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 17.
$494,500 Clegg Sydney D, Shaurette Richard A, Shaurette Sydney D to Johnson Bradford T, Johnson Elaine K; Lot 176 Palmetto Skyway; May 16.
$489,165 Wci Communities LLC to Sands Christopher David; Lot 158 Sanctuary Cove; May 18.
$478,864 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Anderson Kenneth L, Anderson Marilyn J; Lot 428 Del Webb; May 14.
$478,364 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Picuri Carole J, Picuri Donald L, Picuri Family Trust; Lot 421 Del Webb; May 17.
$472,500 Beano Living Trust, Chatou Living Trust, Gauvin Paule, Langevin Jacques P to Row Walter A; Lot 30 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 16.
$471,300 Divosta Homes L P to Reid Robert Colin, Reid Sandra; Lot 108 Mallory Park; May 17.
$467,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Williams Abby Marie, Williams Carl Cleveland; Lot 10 Polo Run; May 15.
$466,584 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Lash James Robert Sr, Lash Linda Kay; Lot 432 Del Webb; May 17.
$465,000 Truax Michael Paul, Truax Nicole Carlino to Bock Leslieann R, Bock Ronald Eric; Lot 18 Greyhawk Landing West; May 17.
$463,532 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Parker Deborah J Oman, Parker Michael A; Lot 6 Blk 32 Crosscreek; May 14.
$460,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Schrader Roderick P, Schrader Suzanne M; Lot 26 River Wind; May 15.
$460,000 Whitlow Robert C Jr, Whitlow Samantha E to 1906 Armenia LLC; Pt 36-33-17; May 14.
$455,000 Cantin Mary L Trust, Cantin Richard A, Mary L Cantin Trust to Jiang Lin, Wang Bo; Lot 16 Riverwalk Ridge; May 16.
$455,000 Rp Properties Of Srq LLC to R E Cycle Import Auto Repair Inc; Pt 18-35-18; May 18.
$450,000 Bobbee David, Bobbee Paul to Green Ronald Charles; Lot 89 Riverdale Revised; May 16.
$445,000 Keller Craig, Leiher Joan, Ward Leiher Trust Agreement to Larry Frederick Welton Declaration Of Trust, Welton Larry Frederick; Edgewater Pointe at Perico Bay Club Unit 136; May 18.
$445,000 Nguyen Phuong L, Nguyen Tan V to Alston Lauren, Bernius Dylan; Lot 18 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; May 18.
$440,000 Diana Louise to Machaj Daniel F, Machaj Pamela H; Lot 38 Wentworth; May 17.
$440,000 Schuchmann Juergen, Schuchmann Susanne to Bartoletti Joann D, Bartoletti Robert J; Riva Trace; May 16.
$437,500 Donovan Brian C, Donovan Sue K to Mikanovic Vanja, Vukojevic Nikoleta; Lot 100 Greenbrook Village; May 16.
$435,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Agnew Christopher Bruce, Agnew Margaret Eloise; Lot 85 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 15.
$433,000 Dvorak Gerald R, Dvorak Gloria Ann, Gerald R Dvorak and Gloria Ann Dvorak Revocable Trust to Thompson Erik E, Thompson Melinda C; Lot 2 Blk 20 Ilexhurst; May 16.
$431,137 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Ellis Joe Edward Jr, Ellis Toni Y; Lot 86 Magnolia Point Ii; May 16.
$424,900 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Raposo Katharine Howell Boudreaux, Raposo Randolph S; Lot 335 Greyhawk Landing West; May 18.
$420,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Vandyke Domenica Chloe, Vandyke Kirk Richard; Lot 1 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; May 17.
$415,000 Wci Communities LLC to Donovan Brian C, Donovan Sue Koh; Lot 7 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$411,000 Wilbanks Edgar Long Jr, Wilbanks Johanna Bradford to Bennett Patricia E, Bennett Richard L; Lot 9 Cortez; May 16.
$410,735 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cruz Pablo, Pou Padilla Arlene; Lot 436 Del Webb; May 16.
$410,000 Post Alan A, Post Deana R to Dm Hh L L C; Lot 461 Preserve at Panther Ridge; May 17.
$408,893 Wci Communities LLC to Wagner Marife Delle Donne, Wagner Randall Joseph; Lot 79 Copperlefe; May 17.
$404,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Fredricsson Ruth Jean; Lot 62 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$399,900 Towell Clifford F to Hutchinson Deborah R, Hutchinson William C; Lot 39 Coral Shores East; May 16.
$395,000 Meb Capital Inc to Ramallo Henry, Ramallo Teresa A; Lot 29 Blk B Concession; May 18.
$393,000 Hajavi Jalal, Hashemmoniri Shadan to Kraft Family Trust, Kraft Frank Timothy, Kraft Karen J; Lot 51 River Club North; May 17.
$392,000 Pieken Susanne, Pieken Wolfgang to Canton Daniel, Canton Elena; Lot 133 Soleil West; May 14.
$385,000 Book Elizabeth R, Book Michael David to Herrick Jennifer M, Herrick Richard; Lot 20 River Plantation; May 15.
$384,500 Wci Communities LLC to Kennedy Marjorie L, Kennedy Richard Lincoln Ii, Kennedy Valerie Nicole; Lot 118 Copperlefe; May 16.
$383,000 Pierce Jimmy D, Pierce Mary E to Fondy Michael Eugene, Fondy Ronnie Lee; Bay View; May 15.
$382,125 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Diorio Vincent T; Lot 2047 Twin Rivers; May 18.
$375,000 Bluestone Michele E, Foreman Michael S to Kilgore Allan; Lot 16 University Groves Estates Reserve; May 15.
$375,000 Halak Deborah Mcnichol, Halak George to Westberg Family Revocable Trust, Westberg James G, Westberg Linnea P; Watercrest Unit 204; May 15.
$370,000 Oneill Family Revocable Living Trust, Oneill Gillian Mary, Oneill John James to Boxill Nancy, Thompson Dennis; Lot 3 Ashley Trace at University Place; May 17.
$366,000 Beard Lesley D, Beard Neil R to Coogan Joan A, Liburdi Joseph M, Liburdi Wendy A; Lot 4391 Heritage Harbour; May 14.
$363,376 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Natale Lili; Lot 113 Ridge at Crossing Creek; May 18.
$359,000 Rosoff Luise Elconin, Rosoff Stephen H to Frayer Megan L, Stevens Ryan M; Lot 7 Hampton Terrace at University Place; May 16.
$357,000 Seiler Allan L, Seiler Rosemarie to Fischer Joseph J, Fischer Living Trust, Fischer Mildred A; Lot 5049 Cascades at Sarasota; May 15.
$355,740 D R Horton Inc to Hiskey Kristine, Hiskey William Joseph; Lot 140 Del Tierra; May 16.
$351,280 D R Horton Inc to Ray Kenneth Michael, Ray Pamela Diane; Lot 496 Del Tierra; May 16.
$350,808 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Lebel Darren M; Lot 135 Indigo; May 15.
$350,000 Demaio Albert, Demaio Joyce to Kibler Clairece, Padilla Peter; Bayview Grove; May 16.
$350,000 T and M Repair Services LLC to Nelson Brady, Nelson Laurin K; Lot 5 Lake View Acres; May 14.
$349,990 Lennar Homes LLC to Willis Bridget, Willis Matthew; Lot 159 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$349,900 Villars Sharon L to Bickel Tina L, Brattain Christina K; Blk B Aloise Park; May 17.
$347,612 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Aiello Janet Lee, Aiello Raymond Paul; Lot 109 Ridge at Crossing Creek; May 18.
$345,550 Conversion Of Pulte Home Corporation, Pulte Home Company LLC to Raypole Jennifer J Chase, Raypole Randall P; Lot 460 Del Webb; May 14.
$342,336 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Curtis James M, Curtis Joanne C; Lot 462 Del Webb; May 16.
$342,000 Utzler Debra L to Tidmore Gail Marie, Tidmore Larry Marvin; Lot 30 Blk D Crossings; May 16.
$340,000 Milling Alexandra, Milling Melanie, Milling Wayne to Holbein Gordon, Osborn Elizabeth B; Lot 6 Wedgewood; May 14.
$340,000 Tittle Amy Y, Tittle Michael R to Miller Nichole S, Miller Timothy C Jr; Pt 25-35-20; May 17.
$339,000 Wci Communities LLC to Wright Gregory Gerard, Wright Pamela Rae; Lot 145 Copperlefe; May 15.
$338,000 Randall Alan L to Luster Warren J; Lot 34 Blk B 2 Summerfield Village; May 16.
$336,900 Ducharme Brenda Sue, Ducharme Theodore R Jr to Leonard James A, Leonard Kimberly A; Pt 28-33-18; May 17.
$336,500 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Schmiedl Georgette M, Schmiedl Robert K; Lot 211 Arbor Grande; May 14.
$336,000 D R Horton Inc to Heo Chi Young, Heo Sooa Chon; Lot 502 Del Tierra; May 14.
$335,000 Lewis Bianca A, Lewis Joshua M to Lukyanov Aleksandr; Lot 26 Mote Ranch; May 18.
$330,000 Bock Leslieann R, Bock Ronald Eric to Bock Reagan V, Schoppelrey Tyler; Lot 14 Tara; May 18.
$330,000 Lucaroni Elena to Perez Jaime, Titley Perez Andrea; Lot 62 Greyhawk Landing; May 16.
$329,496 Wci Communities LLC to Carpenter John Bruce, Carpenter Rebecca Victoria; Lot 65 Copperlefe; May 15.
$329,097 River Reach Associates LLC to Desiderato Dillon A, Kohl Shana Marie; Lot 224 Rivers Reach; May 16.
$328,308 Opportunity Capital Assets Inc, Trust No 88789C to Fl Property Management 8 LLC; Pt 24-35-17; May 15.
$325,000 Passilla Michael J, Passilla Nicole to Harris James Gregg; Lot 114 Ancient Oaks; May 17.
$324,750 Sherwin Laura, Sherwin Roger E to Davis Christopher L; Lot 2082 Mill Creek; May 16.
$324,500 Costantini John, Costantini Katharine, Pertner John to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 82 River Place; May 14.
$323,515 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Anderson Mary Anne; Lot 379 Del Webb; May 15.
$323,149 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Massruha Jane, Massruha Randy; Lot 448 Milano; May 15.
$321,146 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Acquaviva Alyssa L, Acquaviva Bradley T; Lot 67 Ridge at Crossing Creek; May 18.
$320,000 Gerson Marilyn S, Seligman Sanford L to Venezia Anthony W Jr, Venezia Janine B; Lot 211 Esplanade; May 16.
$320,000 Imiolek Danuta E to Maidhof Stephanie D, Stephanie D Maidhof Revocable Trust; Lot 21 Mote Ranch; May 16.
$319,990 D R Horton Inc to Lindsay Robin Laurel; Lot 497 Del Tierra; May 15.
$319,000 Calatlantic Group Inc to Graeff Jordan, Graeff Rachel; Lot 29 Osprey Landing; May 16.
$319,000 Hyde Barbara P to Gontarek Edith, Gontarek Stanley; Lot 11 Summerfield Village; May 16.
$317,187 University Village LLC to Robertson Julie Marie, Robertson Mark Ray; Lot 50 University Village; May 18.
$317,000 Morgan Chester J, Morgan Susan M to Davis Cody; Lot 2 Blk E Village Green Of Bradenton; May 16.
$315,000 Boffee Jean, Boffee Mark G to Howard Debra, Howard Robert; Lot 67 Tara; May 18.
$313,999 Wci Communities LLC to Farah Carla Malki, Farah Muris Wadie; Lot 317 Rosedale Addition; May 16.
$311,990 University Village LLC to Vest Brenda F; Lot 169 University Village; May 18.
$310,000 Beatrice Lorrie, Beatrice Michael G to Cabe Ashley Nowell; Lot 15 Garden Lakes Estates; May 16.
$310,000 Simpson Priscilla R, Simpson Ronald W to Dieffenbach Barbara K, Dieffenbach William H, William H Dieffenbach and Barbara K Dieffenbach Amended and Restated Revocable Living Trust; Perico Island Unit 119; May 16.
$307,180 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Patel Kanu, Patel Lalita; Lot 468 Del Webb; May 17.
$305,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Mayes John Barnett, Mayes Norma Keylon; Lot 414 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 18.
$305,000 Castaldo Richard Joseph, La Casa Del Dinero Trust, Monte Rita to Williams Kathryn L; Lot 20 Virginia Water; May 16.
$305,000 Manzi Anna V, Manzi Joseph S to Adams Deborah J, Berger Pamela J, Boney Jeanne M; Mount Vernon Unit 4617; May 18.
$305,000 Montgomery Cynthia, Montgomery Randall to Souchet Diana, Souchet John G; Lot 2055 River Club South; May 15.
$305,000 Provvedi Roger, Provvedi Timothy to Brindley Jeffrey; Lot 16 Arbor Oaks; May 16.
$305,000 Shurtleff Amanda D, Shurtleff James E Jr, Thistle Amanda D to Isenhour Elizabeth; Lot 33 Crossing Creek Village; May 16.
$305,000 Spinner Paul F, Spinner Ruby J to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 32 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 18.
$304,990 D R Horton Inc to Benzon Amanda R, Benzon Joshua R; Lot 241 Del Tierra; May 17.
$299,830 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Fitch Dwight; Lot 78 Villages Of Glen Creek; May 16.
$295,000 Cannon Kimberly N, Cannon Matthew S to Trail Carolyn L, Trail Franklin J; Lot 2064 Cascades at Sarasota; May 14.
$295,000 Gerber John P, Gerber Lenora M to Holland Donald M, Holland Leslie C; Lot 93 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 17.
$295,000 Kriegel Jon D to Moore Robert C, Robert C Moore Revocable Trust; Lot 56 Greenbrook Village; May 14.
$293,500 Offerpad Spvborrower9 LLC to Piper Karen; Lot 1 Riverwalk Village; May 17.
$292,955 Orme Anne, Orme Barry Stephen to Ripoll Mercedes, Ripoll Victor; Lot 108 Sabal Harbour; May 15.
$290,000 Charron Vivian J Joint Trust, Charron William W, William W Charron and Vivian J Charron Joint Trust to Damico Sharon, Notary David; Lot I 16 Rosedale 9; May 14.
$290,000 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Clarke Kristin Jean, Sangbush Michael T; Lot 4 Heron Creek; May 15.
$284,000 Parsons Betty, Parsons Ronald P to Vaughn Chris H, Vaughn Maggie J; Lot 128 Water Oak; May 17.
$282,000 Fowler Donna, Fowler Robert W Jr to Bolin Kimberly, Bolin Travis; Lot 674 Harrison Ranch; May 17.
$282,000 Weissman Steven Bruce to Dobosz Mark Joseph, Dobosz Stephany Antonina; Lot 6 Fairway Six; May 15.
$280,000 Henderson Jack, Henderson Stephanie to Gonzalez Elmer J Almendares, Gonzalez Yirian Almendares; Lot 108 Highland Ridge; May 15.
$280,000 Mi Da to Stemkoski Melissa; Lot 210 Central Park; May 18.
$278,897 Wci Communities LLC to La Pena Gary, La Pena Vincenza; Lot 131 Copperlefe; May 16.
$275,900 Bontrager Janelle A, Bontrager Myron G to Rodriguez Tracey; Lot 193 Silverlake; May 16.
$275,512 Pgci Iv LLC to Martin Deborah A, Shashikant Cooduvalli S; Lot 218 Silverleaf; May 18.
$275,000 Anderson Brian Wade to Pizzuto Richard V; Lot 45 Blk B Pointe West; May 18.
$275,000 Clark Louis W, Clark Margaret Marshall to Christ John Ryan, Christ Melanie Nichole; Lot 14 Westbay Estates; May 18.
$274,000 Tao Jing to Smith Terri, Waterman Jeremy M; Lot 90 Chelsea Oaks; May 16.
$272,900 Gledhill Eric A to Dubord Danielle B, Williams Ryan A; Lot 6 Blk 3 Golf Club Estates; May 17.
$271,950 Dunlap Kevin A to Bull Michael B, Bull Monica Luby; Lot 101 Fosters Creek; May 16.
$271,090 Pulte Home Company LLC to Beatty Adrienne, Beatty Timothy A; Lot 118 Trevesta; May 15.
$270,000 Biggs Levette, Biggs Milton to Lopez Adela Ruiz; Lot 113 Oaldey Place; May 15.
$270,000 Brando Alejandro, Brando Juliana, Johnson Juliana to Marini Kayla N; Lot 46 Summerfield Village; May 16.
$270,000 Nutter Custom Construction LLC to Youngblood David J, Youngblood Linda M; Lot 296 Lake Club; May 15.
$269,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Lerman Michael Christopher; Lot 301 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 15.
$269,000 Oflahrity Andrea E, Oflahrity Michael L to Stachorowski Buffy M, Stachorowski Matthew J; Lot 51 Manatee Oaks; May 16.
$267,500 Katherine V Russell Revocable Trust, Russella Katherine V to Farag Ayman, Shenouda Sahar; Lot 179 Central Park; May 16.
$266,500 Reilly William D to Dinkel Richard, Dinkel Shannon; Lot 10 Palma Sola Gardens; May 17.
$266,000 Donald Lammers and Judith Lammers Joint Revocable Trust, Lammers Donald, Lammers Judith to Butler Kathy A, Butler Michael T; Lot 138 Harrison Ranch; May 18.
$265,000 Shandor Robert to Colon Brunilda, Colon Pedro E; Lot 413 Harrison Ranch; May 17.
$265,000 Stanger Rick A, Stanger Victor A to Gillis Randall E, Gillis Tamaran M; Pt 5-35-22; May 17.
$263,050 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Kovtun Natalie; Lot 2 Heron Creek; May 18.
$263,000 Slezak Kenneth R to Kirby Susan M, Kirby Wesley, Maye Perez Edith; Lot 35 Sylvan Woods; May 17.
$262,900 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Pacholec Sean L, Patel Ekta; Lot 83 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 17.
$261,167 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Lackey Jan, Lackey Mary; Lot 18 Silverleaf; May 18.
$260,000 Equity Trust Company, Ralph Vock Ira, Vock Ralph Ira to Pierce Mary E; Lot 51 Harbor Woods; May 16.
$255,000 Acme Control LLC to Aubain Wattley Patricia A, Merlyn Wattley Alwyn George; Lot 6 Blk I Country Oaks; May 14.
$255,000 Faso William Scott, Xie Luping to Gale Eric; Blk 52 Whitfield Estates; May 16.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Gottwald Kevin Alexander; Soleil Unit 101; May 18.
$252,000 Hansen Jean A to Parker Glenn, Pataniczek Dennis A; Treetops at North Forty St Charles Unit 35; May 16.
$250,000 Conk Joseph D, Conk Virginia to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 62 Catalina; May 14.
$250,000 D R Horton Inc to Coughlin Glenn T, Coughlin Michelle A; Soleil Unit 104; May 17.
$250,000 Horton Nancy K to Smith Allyson B, Smith Stephen B; Woodlawn Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 624; May 15.
$250,000 Metter Jennifer, Metter Stanley to Tillman Brett A, Tillman Rose M; Longboat Harbour Unit 303; May 14.
$250,000 West Kevin D to Mclaughlin Elaine M, Mclaughlin Michael J; Palma Sola Harbour Section Four Unit 100; May 15.
$249,080 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Zuppinger Jennifer Lynn, Zuppinger William Eric; Lot 133 Willow Walk; May 15.
$248,000 Mcdermott Linda Louis to Vancavage Gerald P, Vancavage Lois; Lot 164 Heritage Harbour; May 18.
$247,990 D R Horton Inc to Montone Elvira Adele, Montone Frank Finau Jr; Lot 479 Del Tierra; May 16.
$247,000 Panagopoulos Charalambia, Stoyles Ryan J to Barthelemy Vilbrun Jr, Delva Dorothy, Delva Ninotte; Lot 25 Blk C Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; May 17.
$244,000 Faller James H Living Trust, Faller William G, James H Faller Living Trust to Prompt Property Solutions LLC; Lot G 39 Rosedale 6 B; May 18.
$240,000 Krywko Asha, Krywko Daniel A to Montgomery Carol A, Ravid Natan; Lot 130 Creekwood; May 16.
$240,000 Schlabach Delbert to Residential Solutions Inc; Lot F 19 Rosedale 6 A; May 14.
$240,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to D R Horton Inc; Trevesta; May 17.
$240,000 Wrubleski Janice, Wrubleski Stanley to Burns Duane; Lot 3243 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; May 15.
$239,000 Biller Revocable, Biller Richard Thomas Jr, Biller Tina Lorrie to Wipperts Properties LLC; Veranda Iii at River Strand Unit 2015; May 18.
$239,000 Ruemenapp David H, Ruemenapp Linda J to Moeller Lois; Lot 109 River Plantation; May 17.
$237,500 Cieslak Editha, Mathews Editha, Mathews Thomas W to Gray Myron A Ii, Gray Rachel; Lot 187 Aberdeen; May 15.
$236,200 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Mandri Najlaa, Mandri Omar; Lot 176 Willow Walk; May 15.
$235,000 Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to Gates Mark J, Martinez Mikayla L; Lot 63 Copperstone; May 14.
$233,000 Roope Deborah L, Roope William H Jr to Morgan Susan G; Lot 58 San Michele at University Commons; May 15.
$231,600 Hutchinson Deborah, Hutchinson Neil to Kriebel Chariety, Kriebel Michael; Lot 13 Sabal Harbour; May 17.
$230,000 Baraybar Susan, Pelosi Nicole Elizabethi L L C to Gagnon Mark, Gagnon Monica; Lot 2 Blk B Adams; May 18.
$230,000 Duangphachanh Souksakhone, Duangphachanh Tou to Obney Kenneth; Lot 46 Sarapalms; May 17.
$230,000 Wallace Sharon J to Butler Eddie; Lot 103 Arbor Creek; May 16.
$229,900 U S Nadlan LLC to Parsons Jason; Lot 7 Blk L Bayshore Gardens; May 15.
$228,700 D R Horton Inc to Brinkmann Robert, Brinkmann Sandra; Soleil Unit 103; May 14.
$228,700 D R Horton Inc to Sandbar Coastal Exchange LLC; Soleil Unit 102; May 17.
$228,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to De La Torre Ana Maria; Lot 122 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 16.
$226,000 Weaver Valerie R, Weaver William K V to Forest Michael A, Forest Rebecca L; Lot 15 Coral Heights; May 17.
$225,990 D R Horton Inc to Cicero Rose; Lot 34 Villages Of Glen Creek; May 18.
$225,000 Switlyk Stephen Robert to Stephen A Switlyk M D Pllc; Two Rivers Business Park; May 14.
$222,500 Mazur Carlo, Mazur Maj Britt to Trollope Karen F; Boca Grove Unit 201; May 14.
$222,000 Silvestri Elena R, Silvestri Joseph C to Ferguson James, Strassberg Elizabeth F; Lot 3093 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; May 17.
$221,000 Georgianna Seebeck Revocable Trust, Seebeck Georgianna to Bussema Evelyn Faye, Bussema Kenneth Edward; Palma Sola Trace Unit 440; May 18.
$220,000 Borne Jane, Borne Robert to Moran Kartini C, Moran Timothy S; Terrace at Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 420; May 16.
$220,000 Ferguson James to Bourne Robert S, Carragher Bourne Linda; Lot 37 Cutrona; May 16.
$219,900 Reid Jonathon R, Reid Lindsey D to Mouzon Marian A; Lot 68 Blk 3 Cypress Pond Estates; May 16.
$218,545 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Schofield Alexis R, Schofield Matthew S; Lot 4 Willow Walk; May 15.
$218,000 Trust No 357616, Yka Fidu Inc to Woods Doreen; Lot 12 Blk R Highland Shores Fourth Unit; May 16.
$217,000 Cantolino Marie A, Marie A Cantolino Revocable Trust to Bolles Jill Lynnette, Bolles Stephen Thomas; Lot 9 Blk A Paradise Gardens; May 15.
$215,850 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Metayer Kerlange, Pierre Louis Miracle; Lot 132 Willow Walk; May 16.
$215,616 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Allard Richard Jr, Gadson Ashley; Lot 138 Willow Walk; May 16.
$215,000 Davis Eric J, Davis Sandy to Altman Jamie, Altman Ryan; Lot 21 Blk E North Oaks Estates; May 16.
$215,000 Graeff Jordan D, Graeff Rachel N to Smith Anna P, Smith Nathaniel J; Lot 11 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; May 16.
$215,000 Laskowski Erica Emily, Laskowski Evan to Winkleman Cheryl A; Lot 4 Blk B Braden River Lakes; May 15.
$215,000 Novello Annabelle to Pham Tuong Cong, Vu Dung Thi Thuy; Lot 27 Briarwood; May 14.
$213,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc; Greyhawk Landing West; May 14.
$213,000 Martinek Constance I, Martinek Gerald E to Markou Suzanne M, Markou Thomas; Runaway Bay Unit 124; May 18.
$211,000 Lindsay Geraldine, Lindsay Robin L to Tangredi Anielo J, Tangredi Rubi D; Lot 3166 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; May 14.
$210,000 Benzon Amanda R, Benzon Joshua Ryan, Timko Amanda R to Giron Alejandra, Gonzalez Edgar; Lot 2 Belair Addition; May 18.
$210,000 Bryant Christopher Adam, Bryant Robin Denise to Tibbetts Hope, Tibbetts Kenneth M; Pt 10-34-17; May 16.
$210,000 Sukhovitsky Mikhail, Sukhovitsky Nonna to Jutta Maier Revocable Living Trust, Maier Jutta; Forest Glen; May 14.
$209,000 Caruso Joseph T, Caruso Joseph Thomas to Gasser Joyce; Pine Bay Forest Unit 19; May 16.
$206,000 Kottler Ellen L, Kottler Living Trust, Kottler Marshall to Sullivan James; River Yacht and Racquet Club Unit 203; May 15.
$205,000 Barton Byron to Grenier Deborah M; Watch at Waterlefe Unit 7 D; May 14.
$205,000 Best Peter, Best Rebecca to Towell Clifford F; Cambridge Village West Unit 56; May 16.
$205,000 Myakka Property Holdings LLC to 61St Avenue Land Trust, Fiers Carlisle W Iii; Pt 14-35-20; May 15.
$202,500 Pease Adam T to Gilliard Evelyn A, Jefferds David H; Lot 24 Blk A Centre Lake; May 16.
$202,000 Offerpad Spvborrower7 LLC to Freed Margaret A; Palma Sola Trace Unit 312; May 15.
$200,000 Gregory Richard T, Masters Melody L, Zetts Michael S to Bowermaster Patricia, Knopp Britt Charles; Lot 172 River Isles; May 17.
$194,000 Bernath Richard, Brown Sherry, Lucas Connie, Mcluckie Randall to Hendrickson Home LLC; Lot 60 Cordova Lakes; May 14.
$192,000 Barry Robert J to Craver Christine Sturges, Craver Ryan M; Palma Sola Trace Unit 288; May 17.
$190,000 Anderson John P, Anderson Timothy J Living Trust, Timothy J Anderson Living Trust to Green Jane I; Valencia Garden Condominium Iii Unit 324; May 16.
$190,000 Griffin Cynthia R, Griffin William J to Vannette Sandra, Vannette Stephen; Bay View Terrace Unit 14; May 16.
$190,000 Lyonnais Phyllis T, Phyllis T Lyonnais Living Trust to Levine Ronald C; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 530; May 16.
$186,900 Bulldog Properties Florida LLC to Paul Richard, Paul Sonia M; Lot 12 Blk F Beau Vue Estates; May 15.
$185,000 Bruce Jonathan R, Bruce Joy B, Restated Bruce Family Revocable Trust to Bruce Benjamin; Lot 23 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; May 15.
$185,000 Drymond Tina to Lefeve John E, Wilson Lorraine K; Lot 88 River Isles; May 16.
$183,000 Greene Kristen Ivko, Greene Trevor, Ivko Kristen to Shepard Casie R; Lot 42 Blk B Tropical Harbor; May 17.
$182,565 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 4 LLC; Lot 1 Blk C River Landings Bluff; May 15.
$182,000 Wieland Janyce K, Wieland Kenneth A to Doraski Barbara, Doraski Joseph; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 114; May 16.
$181,000 Drone Brandon M, Drone Christine M to Parrott Jayne A, Parrott John T; Palma Sola Trace Unit 500; May 15.
$180,000 Vidanova Sergio R to Tiffany Barbara G, Tiffany Robert M; Pt 9-37-21; May 15.
$178,900 Rinehart Homes L L C to Kim Veasna; Lot 45 Cortez Landings; May 17.
$177,912 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 7 LLC; Lot 6 Riverview Estates; May 15.
$176,000 Bell Brian A, Bell Renee M to Matthews Elaine C; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 205; May 18.
$176,000 Mazor Property Investments LLC to Pioquinto Abrahamt Diaz; Lot 113 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; May 18.
$175,000 Bunch Larry to Casserly Donna L; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit It 15 201; May 16.
$175,000 Charles Cynthia Marie, Charles Raymond, Charles Wayne R to Pine Bark LLC; Onahom Farms; May 14.
$175,000 Duquette Elizabeth, Duquette Roger to Field Nickolas H; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 13; May 14.
$175,000 Gerstenberger Thomas, Skinner Stephanie E to Judd Jerry; Pt 35-34-17; May 14.
$175,000 Gibbons Casey, Gibbons Megan G to Broxson Thomas Michael, Thomas Michael Broxson Revocable Living Trust; Lot 14 Blk B Woodlawn Lakes; May 15.
$173,000 Card Richard H, Card Susan K to Giroux Karen J, Ketcham Gale G; Grand Estuary Ii at River Strand Unit 337; May 15.
$170,000 Hibbert Debby, Hibbert John to Alliance Land Trust, Sawah Michael M; Willowbrook Unit 2602; May 18.
$169,000 Morris Jane, Pesciotta Loretta to Drye Theresa A; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 517; May 18.
$168,500 Holland William D, William D Holland Revocable Living Trust to Baxcajay Pedro; Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; May 17.
$167,500 Redden Rose Lynn, Redden Thomas Edward Iii to Lynch Jaimie Lea; Grand Estuary Ii at River Strand Unit 316; May 17.
$167,000 Ageyev Vladimir to Garcia Armando Gonzalez, Vargas Crystal; Lot 5 Blk G Sylvan Oaks; May 18.
$165,000 Barrial Roberto Sr, Roberto Barrial Sr Revocable Living Trust to Ogle Courtney Frances; Pomello Park; May 14.
$165,000 Carolli Margaret to Ottaviano Daniel M; Woodland Green Ii Unit B 7; May 18.
$165,000 Taylor Ronald Eric, Taylor Ronald Erie, Taylor Rosemary Eileen to Oneill Denise B; Lot 16 River Isles; May 16.
$162,500 Carol A Ranallo Revocable Living Trust, Ranallo Carol A Revocable Living Trust, Ranallo Monique to Gray Mary; Palma Sola Trace Unit 429; May 15.
$162,000 Curtin Diane, Curtin Mark R, Mark R Cutin and Diane Curtin to Asolo Theatre Inc; Serenata Sarasota Unit 204; May 17.
$162,000 Sudbury Donald E, Sudbury Kyle J to Sudbury Crystal, Sudbury Kevin D; Lot 17 Lamp Post Place; May 16.
$160,000 Antunez Luz M, Luz M Antunez Revocable Trust, Oquendo Samuel Sr to Alejo Santana Vianca R; Lot 64 Oneco Terrace; May 17.
$160,000 Five 5423 LLC to Compton Matthew W; Lot 14 Blk C Kirkhaven; May 17.
$160,000 Jann Merline K, Jann William J Sr to Rodgers Michael A; Lot 22 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; May 14.
$160,000 Walker W Campbell to Mccoll Kelsey Leigh Hamilton, Mccoll Mason R; Lot 794 Riverdale; May 16.
$159,000 Jones Benjamin W to Pirrello Christopher, Pirrello John J, Thompson Cheyenne; Summerfield Hollow Unit 101; May 17.
$156,779 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Dial Coleman Ferrell, Dial Pamela Hayhurst, Dial Trust; Lot 22 Tides End; May 15.
$155,000 Kenny Sherry L, Kenny Timothy E to Andrews Scott, Shifflett Tonya F; Groveland; May 16.
$153,000 Kilpatrick Kathleen M to Jones Jacqueline K; Eagle Creek I Unit 7462; May 16.
$152,500 Badillo Juanita, Badillo Ramiro to Calvino Michael Stephen Jr, Holmes Claire Insley; Blk D High School Addition; May 16.
$152,500 Beery Bonita, Beery Judith to Caswell Acquisitions LLC; Lot 13 Blk 10 Whitfield Country Club Estates; May 16.
$152,479 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Breur Eileen J, Breur Kenneth A, Kenneth A Breur Family Trust; Lot 27 Tides End; May 15.
$150,000 Holland Donald M, Holland Leslie C to Wealther Gary T, Wealther Michelle L; Woodland Green Iii Unit C 7; May 16.
$149,000 Taylor Leeanne S to Jordan Lois; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 505; May 17.
$148,000 Dipasquale Angelo, Dipasquale Brett to Blethen Micheal T; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2907; May 15.
$148,000 Lillico Kathleen, Shandraw Mark to Lawton Jacqueline R, Lawton Kevin R; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 109; May 17.
$147,000 Brinkley Deanna R, Brinkley Kyle to Grimes Caleb J, Grimes Michele B; Pt 34-33-17; May 15.
$145,962 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 2 Blk C Whitfield Country Club Heights; May 15.
$145,000 Bente Wilma R to Libby Robert G; Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7512; May 18.
$145,000 Williams Simon to Schweigart John L Jr; Blk I Bears Resub; May 16.
$142,500 Arendell Jeanne E to Metros Lawrence W, Metros Patricia C; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 105; May 15.
$142,000 Loos Rhonda Renner, Reese Rhonda to Buono Mary M, Shafer Patrick J Jr; Eagle Creek Iii Unit 7490; May 14.
$140,000 Carlo Albert Corona and Bonnie Gay Corona Living Trust, Corona Bonnie Gay, Corona Carlo Albert to Lawler James D, Lawler Pandora A; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 245; May 15.
$138,500 Smith Allyson B, Smith Stephen B to Reich Dennis J, Reich Susan J; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 229; May 16.
$137,000 Kuhling Pamela to Gomez Fernando, Gomez Nathalie; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iii Unit 206; May 15.
$135,000 Andress Laura D, Andress Leslie T Jr, White Joshua A to Martinez Armando Vaquero, Vaquero Natalia; Pt 25-33-17; May 18.
$135,000 Stevens Augusta F, Stevens Philip F, Stevens Revocable Trust to Holmes Glenda, Holmes Michael; Pt 32-35-21; May 17.
$135,000 Woltz Beverly A to Koepf Marianne D; Hollows Unit B 21; May 17.
$132,807 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Garrison Tonya L, Maxey Lauren A; Lot 104 Magnolia Point Ii; May 15.
$132,000 Garbutt Nancy N to Fernandes Rui Pedro Silva; Springdale Village Of Wildwood Springs Stage 3 B Unit 342; May 14.
$127,000 Gregor David to Gregor David, Vickery Lisa; Lot 67 Rivers Reach; May 16.
$125,000 Lesko Ladislav to Lesko Peter; Paradise Farm; May 18.
$125,000 Schaupp Karen L to Craig Joan M; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 101; May 15.
$125,000 Vandenbosch Amelia, Vanderbosch Cornelius to Fossum Harold L Jr; Cambridge Village A Condominum Unit 23; May 16.
$125,000 Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc to Real Estate Growth Fund LLC; Braden River Ranchettes; May 16.
$122,000 Duffy Edna S, Edna S Duffy Trust to Mcardle James Jr, Mcardle Kathleen M; El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 208; May 14.
$116,500 Coulom Gail F to Cobson Leslee A, Jacobson Terry, Strauss Sarah Ann; Hidden Hollow Unit D 3116; May 15.
$115,000 Philip Evan Partners LLC to Wells Matthew, Wells Rachel; Lot 533 Preserve at Panther Ridge; May 15.
$114,500 Charles E Faulkner and Mary Anne Faulkner Joint Trust, Faulkner Charles E, Faulkner Mary Anne to Bryant Barbara; Cordova Villas Unit A; May 16.
$112,500 Madd Dash Inc to Chiang Xing Xing; Blk 4 Bells; May 16.
$110,000 Alan B and Nora C Ruthig Revocable Florida Real Estate, Ruthig Alan B, Ruthig Nora C to Hunter Blair; Mirror Lake Unit 4107; May 17.
$108,000 Betts Kirsty, Betts Terence to Rivera Rebecca A; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 9105; May 15.
$108,000 Briggs Daniel K to Patterson Arlene, Patterson Charles E; Lot 49 Tidevue Estates; May 17.
$106,000 Bohayczyk Celeste J, Mcmillan Richard C to Morrow Anna V, Morrow Martin C; Lot 8 Miller Place; May 15.
$101,400 Gamble Creek L C to Straub Aric Dustin, Straub Melissa Ross; Lot 5030 Twin Rivers; May 15.
$96,000 Catlin Sharon L to Smith Stenger Jody; Cortez Villas Unit 12; May 16.
$95,000 Blackshare Stanley R to Tinklenberg Anne M; Woodpark at Desotosquare Unit 203; May 17.
$92,000 Garrett James F, Garrett Tonya D to Fahel Michael D; Shadybrook Village Unit 130 A; May 18.
$90,000 Harness Margaret L, Harness Wayne D to Harness Monica Lynn; Palm Cove Villas Unit 32; May 17.
$89,000 Hazell Mark David to Coleman Ronald; Lot 11 Royal Garden Estates; May 16.
$89,000 Meridian Trust LLC to C2I Management LLC; Blk A Benjamin; May 16.
$88,550 Clement Leigh to Kane Thomas J Jr; Pt 13-36-21; May 16.
$88,500 Kochel Janet T, Kochel Kenneth D to Lester L Peters Trust, Peters Lester L; Burgundy Unit One Unit 163; May 16.
$88,000 Lba Fidu Inc, Trust No 809708 to Fl Property Management 3 LLC; Lot 3 Gremley; May 15.
$88,000 Sizemore Cherryl to Will Carla J, Will Thomas L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 112; May 17.
$85,000 Hai Ngoc Nguyen and Nguyet Minh Thi Tranrevocable Living Trust, Nguyen Hai Ngoc, Tran Nguyet Minh Thi to Reid Jonathon Ross, Reid Lindsey D; Pt 21-33-21; May 17.
$85,000 Meridian Trust LLC to Rb Properties Of Florida LLC; Blk A Benjamin; May 18.
$82,400 Gamble Creek L C to Baker James M, Baker Lynn K, James M Baker and Lynn K Baker Declaration Of Trust; Lot 5014 Twin Rivers; May 15.
$80,000 J and L Stokes Enterprices LLC to Murphy Janice, Stokes Joseph L; Lot 9 Blk 59 Trailer Estates; May 18.
$76,500 Herrold Denise, Herrold Henry to Equity Trust Company, Rothermel Susan Ira, Rothermel Susan Roth Ira, Susan Rothermel Ira, Susan Rothermel Roth Ira; Burgundy Unit 469; May 16.
$75,600 Finance Of America Mortgage LLC, Simonsen Patricia L, Simonsen Robert to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 4 Highland 2016 Ca 005007; May 17.
$75,000 Betty L Mckee Revocable Trust, Mckee Betty L to Plante Donna M, Plante Gary N; Desoto Square Villas Unit 20 B; May 18.
$74,900 Eggleston David E to Blazso Jeanette A, Blazso Richard Donald; Blk 38 Trailer Estates; May 18.
$74,633 Mulligan Andrew Dennis to Mulligan Christopher Patrick, Mulligan Glen D; Blk 3 Whitfield Estates; May 17.
$74,000 Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2003 He6, Wells Fargo Bank to Glenco Properties Group Corp; Edgewood Third Addition; May 17.
$70,000 Alewine Frances C, Alewine William G to Delrosario Kimberly, Renneisen Opal Marie; Second Bayshore Unit C 7; May 16.
$70,000 Tanner Richard to Deitrick Brian T, Deitrick Nicole A; Addition to Palmetto Point; May 17.
$70,000 Tarpon X LLC to Mcgrew Cheryl A, Mcgrew Gregory A; Pt 33-34-18; May 17.
$70,000 Windham Development Inc to Shreya Real Estate LLC; Pt 15-35-19; May 17.
$69,900 Ratkovec Charlotte R, Ratkovec David L to Harrington Carol, Harrington Michael; Third Bayshore Unit G 23; May 16.
$69,000 Betty E Lehrman 1995 Revocable Trust, Lehrman Betty E to Carr Laura L, Carr Thomas M, Laura L Carr Living Trust, Thomas M Carr Living Trust; El Rancho Village Unit Rc 16; May 16.
$65,000 Corbo Kenneth, Corbo Linda to Tents Tepees and More LLC; San Remo Unit 211; May 15.
$64,800 Jones Harold L, Jones Janet H to Mcmahon Arlis L; Villager Apartments Unit 81; May 16.
$63,600 Hill Elizabeth W, Hill Morris W, Witting Claire P, Witting Elizabeth Consuelo, Witting Paul R to Hill Elizabeth W, Hill Morris W; Lot 122 Oakhurst Revised Portion; May 18.
$63,000 Delta Transactions LLC to Lma Fidu Inc, Trust No 468217; J Q Logue Survey; May 17.
$62,000 Baurley Margaret Lynn, Geisler Joan A, Linville Tammy Jean, Tinorlle Tammy Jean to Coelius Patricia K, Coelius William C; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1503 23 Aw; May 16.
$61,500 Collins Sharon M, Odonnell Gary M to Rudinksy Richard P, Rudinsky Kathleen; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1410; May 15.
$61,500 Schum Carla J, Schum Ricky G to Jann Merline K, Jann William L; Lot 45 Blk J Fair Lane Acres; May 14.
$61,000 Arsenault Gerald J, Arsenault Trust to Gemmill John D; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 364; May 14.
$60,620 Schneider Margaret E to Seger Lattin Julia K; Lot 19 Blk 1 Trailer Estates; May 18.
$60,160 Angelo Ingorvaia Ira 38192, Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo Ira 38192 to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Wendy Ira 38193, Wendy Ingorvaia Ira 38193; Lot 7 Blk B Meadow Lakes East; May 15.
$60,000 Campbell Edward, Campbell James, Ezepik Karen T, Kirby Nancy, Teets Karen T to Cox Sandra S, Duff Robert S; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 376; May 16.
$60,000 Goebel Glenn to Weydert Charles; Second Bayshore Unit H 24; May 16.
$60,000 Klendworth Nelda A, Nelda A Klendworth Living Trust to Thompson Kent S; Blk H Casa Loma Mobile Home Unit 13; May 18.
$59,000 Long Creek Acres LLC to Contreras Arturo; Pt 29-35-22; May 14.
$57,900 Hulsman Jerry, Hulsman Lynda to Bernow Betty J, Bernow Robert C; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1504 23 Adw; May 15.
$57,500 Keddy Piroska to Zucker John, Zucker Judit; Bayshare Gardens Unit A 24; May 18.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 29 Amber Glen; May 15.
$55,000 Blakely Natalie Ann, Cliburn Derrell Thomas, Cliburn Elizabeth Danette to Christian Robert; Country Village Unit 2021; May 16.
$55,000 Bryant Beverly J to Hernandez Wendy Surid Lopez, Lopez Oscar; Blk 8 Rubonia; May 17.
$55,000 Couston Joyce Spalding, Lynn Joyce, Lynn Ron to Parsley Carol, Parsley Melvin; Third Bayshore Unit A 7; May 18.
$55,000 Lyon Dianne P to Perry Barbara; Burgundy Unit 136; May 16.
$55,000 Soards Juanita, Soards Ronald to Roose Gerald L, Roose Linda L; Pt 32-34-18; May 17.
$54,900 Arnold Joseph F, Arnold Verda Sue to Zeimet John T; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 28; May 15.
$53,500 Martin Mitchel, Martin Susan to Hamory Carolyn J; Second Bayshore Unit N5; May 14.
$52,000 Bertrand Gerarda, Wray Garnet to Brindley Jimmy R, Brindley Lynn; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1506 23 Adw; May 15.
$51,500 Jarboe Dennis W, Jarboe Rosemary J to Sahin Ozlem; Garden Walk Unit 2902; May 15.
$47,000 Hersey Donald, Hersey Sandra to An Robert, An Sasha; El Rancho Village Unit N 34; May 17.
$46,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward to Hernz Properties LLC; Blk F High School Addition; May 17.
$45,000 Kotovich Leo to Brown Vincenzina A; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 318 D; May 17.
$44,000 Mcginnis Alan S, Noah Mcginnis Marilyn to Bauman Edie L; Fourth Bayshore Unit 26; May 15.
$41,880 Renneisen Opal M to Sherburon Victor P Jr; Second Bayshore Unit M 2; May 16.
$41,287 Angelo Ingorvaia Ira 38192, Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo Ira 38192 to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Wendy Ira 38193, Wendy Ingorvaia Ira 38193; Lot 20 Blk A Sarasota Heights; May 15.
$41,000 Gfb Partners Lllp to Eskridge Dorothy H, Eskridge Ronald Lee Ii; Lot 37 North River Estates; May 15.
$38,000 Luck Danielle L, Luck Robert D, Papineau Danielle L to Gentry Kathryn M; Burgundy Unit 338; May 15.
$37,000 Simply Sold Tampa LLC to Delano Adele; Lot 43 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 14.
$35,000 Pic Town Partnership Trust, Zeigler Kevin to Tka Fidu Inc, Trust No 490318; Lot 54 Pic Town; May 17.
$35,000 Spychalska Linda to Smith William Gregory; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 331; May 16.
$34,000 Rau James R, Rau Yvonne E to Court John M, Court Sally R; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 362; May 16.
$31,000 Peru Holdings LLC to Ltc Signature Homes LLC; Blk A Orange Ridgecrest; May 18.
$30,000 Manigault Bryant James Arthur to Ramirez Ernesto, Ramirez Maria Guadalupe; Blk 16 Rubonia; May 17.
$30,000 Scott Zahn Trust, Zahn Christopher K to Simply Sold Tampa LLC; Lot 43 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 14.
$24,000 Christopher Allen L, Christopher Carol A to Erb Clair L; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 179; May 16.
$18,000 Martin Linda M, Martin Peter A, Mawson Dawn Margaret to Wright Frederick T, Wright Jean Beryl Cudney; Leisure Lake Village Unit 461; May 18.
$15,000 Bastien Donna, Holley William P to Holley William P; Summerfield Village; May 14.
$15,000 Simply Sold Tampa LLC to Calkins Steve; Lot 44 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 16.
$11,500 Kessem Investments LLC to Heller Matthew B; Blk 3 Fairview Park; May 15.
$10,000 Faqqouseh Rashid A to Zeitoun Nidal; Blk 13 Phillips and Allens Resubdivision Of W H Vanderipe Subdivision; May 14.
$10,000 Walter S Zahn Revocable Living Trust, Zahn Christopher K to Simply Sold Tampa LLC; Lot 44 Blk C Sunny Shores Trailer Community; May 16.
$8,900 Hinderer Joan, Hinderer Joseph, Stein Marguerite to Hardie David, Hardie Elizabeth, Hardie Joan; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 4; May 15.
$7,250 Carlos Don, Carlos Mary Jo, Dcmj Trust to Galasso Matthew, Nangini Galasso Laura; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 4; May 15.
$6,000 Gibbons Gayle A, Gibbons Peter J to Stephenson George W, Stephenson Monica N; Little Gull Cottages Unit 4; May 16.
$5,432 Ingorvaia Angelo to Fl Property Management 5 LLC; Lot 23 Parklawn; May 15.
$5,000 Frank H Strehle Family Trust, Strehle Frank H to La Farga Aaron, La Farga Melissa; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 102; May 14.
$5,000 Grant Mary M, Mary M Grant Share Of The Grant Living Trust to Johnson Darlene, Lare Christina; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 28; May 16.
$5,000 Rizzo Cerasela, Rizzo Vincent to Russell Constance E; Lot 5 Blk 10 Palma Sola Park; May 18.
$4,205 Bryan Robert T to Krawchuk Barbara A, Krawchuk Russell P; Little Gull Cottages Unit 5; May 16.
$3,900 Foley Jean, Foley Peter to Ball David, Ball Mary; Little Gull Cottages Unit 4; May 16.
$2,679 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Harl Clifford, Harl Robin G; Lot 1 Fair Lane Acres Third; May 14.
$2,500 Stermer Ann W, Stermer Robert A to Gari Janel, Petras Doreen, Petras Joseph; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 35; May 15.
$2,375 Nordgren Carolyn E, Nordgren Charles A, Nordgren Tim to Rosen Bruce H, Rosen Rebecca G; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 206; May 15.
$2,375 Nordgren Carolyn E, Nordgren Charles A, Nordgren Tim to Rosen Bruce H, Rosen Rebecca G; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 106; May 15.
$2,000 White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Association Inc to Tuck Deborah, Tuck Graham; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 106; May 15.
$100 Cropper Francis G, Cropper Siegfried S Sr to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six; May 17.
$19 Marder Kathleen to Kathleen P Marder Trust, Marder Kathleen P; Lot 225 Del Webb; May 14.
$19 Margolis Lorella, Margolis Robert B to Margolis Lorella, Margolis Robert B, Margolis Trust; Lot 43 River Club North; May 16.
$10 Acevedo Jimmy Toro to Vilela Maria Irene; Lot 20 Covered Bridge Estates; May 14.
$10 Ackel Jennifer Kristin, Patitucci Michael V to Hancock Jason S; Lot 592 Copperstone; May 15.
$10 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Palmer Ashley Hartman, Palmer Kevin Andrew; Or2697 Pg2005; May 16.
$10 Anacomp LLC to Sand Link LLC; Lot 46 Vogelsangs Brasota Manor; May 14.
$10 Anacomp LLC to Sand Link LLC; Lot 4 Pine Bluff Square; May 14.
$10 Anacomp LLC to Sand Link LLC; Lot 56 Pine Bluff Square; May 14.
$10 Arlene R Caon Joint Trust, Caon Arlene R, Caon Joseph R to Sunshine Sisters LLC; Perico Island Unit 104; May 16.
$10 Backer Cynthia L, Backer Robert R to Backer Cynthia L, Backer Robert R, Backer Steven R, Baldwin Amy C, Cline Shannon L, Jacobs Christine L, Moses Sheryl Ann, Pereira Stacey C; Lot 15 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 15.
$10 Baeten James R, Baeten Kathryn L to Baeten Family Trust, Baeten James R, Baeten Kathryn L; Lot 49 Blk C Fresh Meadows; May 16.
$10 Baquero Mary to Baquero Vicente Andres; Lot 2 Sterling Lake; May 16.
$10 Baron Sandra, Baron Steven J, Real Property Revocable Trust to Baron Sandra, Baron Steven J; Lot 33 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 16.
$10 Barton Margaret Jane to Barton Margaret J, Margaret J Barton Trust; Lot 1 Blk 16 Lakeridge Falls; May 18.
$10 Bauman Dennis P, Van Camp Debra L to Bauman Dennis Paul, Bauman Van Camp Trust Dated May 1 2018, Van Camp Bauman Trust Dated May 1 2018, Van Camp Debra Lynn; Garden Lakes Village Unit 159; May 15.
$10 Bergmann James David, Bergmann Mary Kathryn to Bausch Charles, Bergmann Ella Patricia, Bergmann James David, Bergmann Jeffrey Lee, Bergmann Mary Kathryn, Bergmann Michael David, James David Bergmann and Mary Kathryn Bergmann Trust; Turnberry Woods at Conquistador Unit 23; May 15.
$10 Bertone David E, Bertone Joyce A to Bertone David E, Bertone Family Revocable Living Trust; 0; May 18.
$10 Biasini Kathleen to Biasini Matthew; Pt 21-33-19; May 14.
$10 Biggs Martha K to Biggs Martha K, Biresch Donald F; River Yacht and Racquet Club Unit 201; May 17.
$10 Bishop Joshua A, Bishop Michelle D to Bishop Michelle D; Lot 130 Harrison Ranch; May 17.
$10 Blanton Keith E to Blanton Mary Rae; Lot 10 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; May 17.
$10 Boarini Michael to Bellas Luces LLC; Englewood Third; May 16.
$10 Boarini Michael to Bellas Luces Trust, Boarini Michael A, Sorg Ana Patricia; Walkers Island Unit 2; May 16.
$10 Boles Michael F, Ligon Boles Carol A to Boles Family Trust, Boles Michael F, Ligon Boles Carol A; Lot 98 Peridia; May 14.
$10 Bona 2017 Holding Company LLC, Bonacuse Anthony, Bonacuse Joseph A to Bonacuse Joseph A, Bonacuse Margaret A, Joseph A Bonacuse and Margaret A Bonacuse Trust; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 305; May 17.
$10 Bonilla Ana to Navarro Restructuring Corp; Mccollums Lake; May 18.
$10 Boomer Alice J to Totton Mary L; Blk F Fair Lane Acres; May 14.
$10 Borgerson Ronald, Farrand Borgerson Arlene to Borgerson Ronald, Borgerson Trust, Farrand Borgerson Arlene; Lot 12 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 17.
$10 Bradenton Land Group LLC to Manatee Rwb LLC; 0; May 16.
$10 Brennan Arthur Francis, Brennan Teresa M, Brennan Teresa Marie to Brennan Teresa M, Smith John P, Smith Pauline B; El Rancho Village Unit F 20; May 16.
$10 Broden Bruce L to Broden Bruce L Revocable Trust Agreement, Broden Robert, Bruce L Broden Revocable Trust Agreement; Blk 1 Seminole Park; May 18.
$10 Broun Family Trust, Broun James W, Broun Terri J to Broun James W, Broun Terri J; Lot 60 Misty Oaks; May 15.
$10 Buff Allison Louise, Caruso Ann Marie, Caruso Joseph T, Caruso Joseph T Jr, Caruso Joseph Thomas to Gasser Joyce; Pine Bay Forest Unit 19; May 16.
$10 Burke Jared Daniel, Burke Jessica Joline to Burke Jared Daniel; Lot 46 Central Park; May 18.
$10 Burnette Deborah P, Burnette Timothy L Sr to Burnette Deborah P, Burnette Timothy L Sr, Burnette Trust; Lot 352 Riverdale Revised; May 17.
$10 Butler Wayne E to Jason M Janet; Longboat Harbour Unit 203; May 15.
$10 Cam Xiv Trust, Hmc Assets LLC to Cam Real Estate Xiv LLC; Pt 30-33-19; May 15.
$10 Cantin Mary L, Cantin Michael D, Carroll Barbara A to Jiang Lin, Wang Bo; Lot 16 Rjverwalk Ridge; May 16.
$10 Castle Darrell Ross, Thompson Lorraine Leigh to Thompson Lorraine Leigh; Pt 09-35-17; May 14.
$10 Centeno Yordanis Lopez to Centeno Yordanis Lopez, Chang Irina Carballea; Lot 49 Braden Crossings; May 15.
$10 Clark Debra D to Clark Robert A; Lot 6 Blk 6 Braden Woods; May 18.
$10 Clark Robert A to Clark Debra D; 0; May 18.
$10 Clarke John R, Clarke Margaret M to Clarke John R, Clarke Margaret M, Clarke Trust; Lot 19 Blk D Lakeridge Falls; May 16.
$10 Cothran Lauri S, Fulford Dennis H, Ramsey Betty W, Wood Cody W Jr, Wood John K to Betty W Ramsey Revocable Living Trust, Cothran Jeff, Cothran Lauri S, Ramsey Betty W; Or2694 Pg3253; May 18.
$10 Cothran Lauri S, Fulford Dennis H, Wood Cody W Sr, Wood John K, Woody Cody W Jr to Cody W Wood Sr Revocable Living Trust, Wood Cody W Sr, Wood Cody William, Wood John Kenneth; Or2694 Pg3251; May 18.
$10 Covey Family Revocable Trust Of 1997, Covey Maryjo Mckenney, Covey Ronald H Jr to Covey Maryjo Family Trust, Covey Maryjo Mekenney, Covey Ronald Family Trust, Covey Ronald H Jr, Ronald and Maryjo Covey Family Trust; Pebble Springs Unit 5928; May 15.
$10 Crawford Frederick H P to Crawford Barbara L, Crawford Frederick H P, Crawford Shelley L; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 157; May 17.
$10 Crimi John C, Crimi Tracey to Crimi George, Crimi Maxine; Laguna Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 502; May 15.
$10 Deborah Mix and Jeffrey Smith Property Trust, Mix Deborah L, Smith Jeffrey A to Mix Deborah L, Smith Jeffrey A; Club Villas Ii at Palm Aire Unit 18A; May 16.
$10 Debruyne Jill Mcbride, Debruyne Maurice to Debruyne Brett Maurice, Debruyne Jill Mcbride, Debruyne Maurice; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 127; May 16.
$10 Decourten Nicolas to Innovative Solution Partners LLC, Sunshine Land Trust; Lot 114 Summerfield Village; May 18.
$10 Dickinson Christina, Dickinson Todd F, Krotzman Christina A to Krotzman Christina A; Smgglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 211; May 18.
$10 Dragomer Richard E Jr, Dragomer Richard Jr, Dragomer Shelle, Dragomer Shelle L to Dragomer Richard E Jr, Dragomer Shelle L, Richard E Dragomer Jr and Shelle L Dragomer Living Trust; Westbay Point and Moorings Unit 34; May 15.
$10 Ehresman Michael W to Ehresman Aaron Michael, Ehresman Michael W, Ehresman Ryan Daniel, Ehresman Scott Tucker; Lot 2160 River Club South; May 18.
$10 Ercole Denise P, Ercole Joseph C to Ercole Denise P, Ercole Joseph C, Ercole Trust; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 6003; May 17.
$10 Feldott Jane M, Feldott Keith R to Feldott Jane M, Feldott Keith R, Keith R Feldott and Jane M Feldott Family Trust; Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 20; May 14.
$10 Frost Shannon J, Masson Alain M to Frost Shannon J, Masson Alain M; Blk F Golfview Park; May 17.
$10 G John Gribas and Mabel M Gribas Trust, Gribas G John, Gribas Mabel M to Gribas G John, Gribas Kenneth C, Restated G John Gribas Marital Trust; Lot 74 Palmetto Skyway Replat; May 18.
$10 Gale A Hartwell Revocable Living Trust, Hartwell Gale A to Hartwell Gale A; Country Lakes Village Ii Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2023; May 14.
$10 Gerber Betty L to Betty L Gerber Revocable Trust, Gerber Betty L; Lot 29 Trails; May 15.
$10 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Faulkner David H, Faulkner Karen E; Or2694 Pg7188; May 15.
$10 Hall Laura B to Hall Gerald T, Hall Laura B; Pt 3-35-16; May 15.
$10 Harvey Betsey J, Harvey John W to Betsey J Harvey Revocable Trust, Eke Joseph E, Harvey Kelly K; Westbay Point Moorings Iii Unit 272; May 14.
$10 Henderson Brigitte to Brigitte Henderson Revocable Trust, Henderson Brigitte; Cordova Villas Unit F; May 16.
$10 Hendrick Connie, Hendrick Kieran to Hendrick Connie J, Hendrick Kieran M, Kieran M Hendrick and Connie J Hendrick Joint Revocable Living Trust; Valencia Garden Unit 130; May 15.
$10 Holman Karen C, Holman Matthew A to Holman Family Living Trust, Holman Karen C, Holman Matthew A; Lot 25 Quail Run; May 16.
$10 Hulder Elizabeth Ann, Kahn G Peterson Trust, Peterson Kahn G Trust to Hulder Elizabeth Ann; 0; May 18.
$10 Irene Miracle Revocable Trust, Miracle L Duane to Miracle L Duane; Garden Lakes Village Section Iv Unit 160; May 14.
$10 Kennedy Kathryn C, Smith Barry, Smith Kathryn Colleen to Smith Kathryn Colleen; Lot 28 Blk C Pointe West; May 18.
$10 Kerekes Joseph to Kerekes Joseph; Lot 1 Blk B Luana Isles; May 16.
$10 Kersey Stephen Alan Sr to Kersey William Thomas; Pt 10-35-17; May 17.
$10 Kingsley Michael Jon Jr, Kingsley Samantha Nicole to Kingsley Family Revocable Trust, Kingsley Michael J Jr, Kingsley Samantha N; Lot 117 Copperlefe; May 14.
$10 Kipka Carole, Kipka Joseph R to Joseph Roger Kipka and Carole Patricia Kipka Trust, Kipka Carole Patricia, Kipka Joseph Roger; Lot 63 Palma Sola Trace; May 16.
$10 Knarr Ed to Knarr Terrance James, Murphy Mary Ann; Woodland Green Vi Unit F 3; May 18.
$10 Kretzer Caroline, Kretzer Mark to Kretzer Caroline; Lot 33 Blk C Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; May 17.
$10 Kretzer Caroline, Kretzer Mark to Kretzer Mark; Lot 108 Blk A 7 Summerfield Village; May 17.
$10 Large Jason F to Joslin Roy A Iii; Wellons Ranch Estates; May 14.
$10 Latimore Cliff, Latimore Julia H to Latimore Julia H, Latimore Keisha, Lovett Joseph; Or2688 Pg5606; May 16.
$10 Lazzara Dinnela Rosalie L, Lazzara Dinnella Rosalie L, Lazzara Melissa J, Lazzara Rosalie Lynn to 873 N Shore LLC; Lot 9 Blk 7 Shore Acres; May 15.
$10 Lewis Foster William, Lewis Rita to Lewis Foster A, Lewis Foster William; Second Bayshore Unit A 2; May 15.
$10 Lightner Terry L to Kicsak Verna J; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 80; May 16.
$10 Lilakos Gus to Lilakos Gus; Desoto Square Villas Unit 402; May 17.
$10 Lwr Land Holdings LLC to Lwr Gatewood I LLC; 0; May 18.
$10 Lynch Kathy Jane to Lynch Alexander Jeffrey, Lynch Kaitlyn Rose; Riverdale Revised; May 16.
$10 Maldonado Maria, Solis Jose Villegas, Villegas Maria to Villegas Living Trust; Lot 4 Overstreet Park 1Ad; May 17.
$10 Maldonado Maria, Solis Jose Villegas, Villegas Maria to Villegas Living Trust; Lot 141 Blk C Perry Park; May 17.
$10 Maldonado Maria, Solis Jose Villegas, Villegas Maria to Villegas Living Trust; Pinecrest; May 17.
$10 Maldonado Maria, Solis Jose Villegas, Villegas Maria to Villegas Living Trust; Pinecrest; May 17.
$10 Maldonado Maria, Solis Jose Villegas, Villegas Maria to Villegas Living Trust; Lot 123 Sunshine Ridge; May 17.
$10 Markley Ashley E to Markley Ashley E, Markley Brett; Lot 68 Palm Aire at Sarasota; May 16.
$10 Mattern Thomas J to Jacobs Janet Ann, Mattern James Edward, Mattern Thomas J, Thomas J Mattern Revocable Trust; Runaway Bay Unit 293; May 16.
$10 Matthews Katherine A to Matthews Katherine A, Ross Katherine; Lot 3 Mote Ranch; May 16.
$10 Melo Arias Barbara J, Melo Ricardo A to Melo Arias Barbara J, Melo Ricardo A, Ricardo A Melo and Barbara J Melo Aria Living Trust; Lot 20 Ashley Trace at University Place; May 16.
$10 Mennetti Richard G, Mennetti Sandra L to Mennetti Family Revocable Living Trust, Mennetti Richard G, Mennetti Sandra L; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 204; May 18.
$10 Mitchell Joseph A to Danner Rose, Mitchell Joseph A; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit 26; May 18.
$10 Morse George, Morse Thelma May to Morse George E; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 156; May 14.
$10 Moscetti Aranka I to Aranka I Moscetti Trust, Moscetti Aranka I; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 454; May 14.
$10 Moskow Patrice to Moskow Cathryn A, Moskow Nancy L; Bayview Estates; May 18.
$10 Pearce Jan Dalrymple to Jan Dalrymple Pearce 2000 Revocable Trust, Pearce Jan Dalrymple; Or2657 Pg3431; May 17.
$10 Perez Madeline to Melgoza Madeline Pedraza, Pedraza Melgoza Madeline; Lot 27 Tangerine Terrace; May 17.
$10 Plegge A C Carol, Plegge Carol, Plegge Carol A, Plegge Carol A C, Plegge Carol Anne to Carol Plegge 2009 Trust, Plegge Carol; Lot 36 Villa Amalfi; May 14.
$10 Rozema Cheryl K, Rozema David J to Rozema Cheryl K, Rozema David J, Rozema Living Trust; Westbay Cover I Unit 228; May 15.
$10 Sabath Joseph M, Sabath Laurie L to 314 Pine Ave LLC; Lot 4 Blk 45 Third Addition to Anna Maria Beach; May 17.
$10 Shard Anthony M, Shard Margaret C to Shard Anthony M, Shard Margaret C, Shard Revocable Living Trust; Lot 40 Harbour Landings Estates; May 16.
$10 Sharp Properties Inc to Srq Park Owners Association Inc; Srq Park Of Industry and Commerce; May 18.
$10 Smales R Thomas Jr to Smales Kathleen A, Smales R Thomas Jr; Or2695 Pg4094; May 15.
$10 Sparks Thomas E to Sparks Robert Thomas, Sparks Thomas Edward, Thomas Edward Sparks Family Trust; Palms Of Manasota Villas Unit 35 B; May 18.
$10 Spencer David W, Spencer Jacqueline A to Simon Marisa L, Spencer Jacqueline A; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit A 20; May 18.
$10 Stevens Mark R to Mark R Stevens Revocable Trust, Stevens Mark R; Lot 2 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 16.
$10 Taksen Kenneth G to Taksen Marilyn; Lot 7 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 18.
$10 Taylor Lillie Marie, Taylor William James Iii to Taylor Lillie Marie, Taylor William James Iii, William James Taylor Iii and Lillie Marie Taylor Trust; White Sands Of Longboat; May 16.
$10 Totton Mary L to Totton Mary L; Blk F Fair Lane Acres; May 14.
$10 Trimmer Thomas G to Fat Properties LLC; Lot 15 Bayview Shores; May 16.
$10 Valenti Charles L to Valenti Connie K; Adworths; May 14.
$10 Viverito Bonifacio A, Viverito Dawn to Barker David A, Barker Julie G; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 8; May 16.
$10 Wetzler Dwyer F to Bagley Vanessa; Pt 5-35-22; May 16.
$10 Williams Asser Conversion Inc to Suncoast Property Team LLC; Or2716 Pg5681; May 18.
$10 Wyman May F to Wyman Jonathan F, Wyman Mark R; Garden Lakes Village Unit 169; May 16.
$2 Pizzorno Gianfranco to Pizzorno Walter; Lot 1 Blk 5 Casa Del Sol; May 15.
$1 2015 1 Ih2 Borrower L P, 2015 2 Ih2 Borrower LP, 2018 2 Ih Borrower LP to 2018 2 Ih Borrower LP; 0; May 14.
$1 Alexander J Melnick Trust, Melnick Joseph to Melnick Olga; Ironwood First Unit 107 B; May 16.
$1 Alpaugh Betty, Alpaugh Thomas James to Alpaugh Betty, Alpaugh James Thomas, Betty Alpaugh and Thomas J Alpaugh Revocable Living Trust; Lot 11 Blk A Country Oaks; May 16.
$1 Johnson Julie Joy, Martel Julie, Martel Scott A to Martel Scott A; Lot 4 Sarapalms; May 14.
$1 Trust No 16501104, Zeigler Kevin to Rma Fidu Inc, Trust No 16501104; Lot 36 Pic Town; May 17.
$1 Zeigler Kevin to Rma Fidu Inc; Lot 71 Gregory Estates; May 17.
$0 Alam Khalid to Alam Khalid, Alam Lubna S; Lot 4 Blk E Ballentine Manor Estates; May 16.
$0 Angeli Ingeborg E, Forgard Larry, Forgard Larry R to Angeli Ingeborg E, Forgard Larry R, Larry R Forgard and Ingeborg E Angeli Revocable Living Trust; Willowbrook Unit 3203; May 15.
$0 Boyd Donald R, Boyd Marylou G to Boyd Donald R, Boyd Marylou G, Donald R Boyd and Marylou G Boyd Revocable Living Trust; Lot 132 Palm Aire at Sarasota; May 16.
$0 Brozdowski Jeffrey to Brozdowski Susan; Lot 792 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 14.
$0 Christian Eddie F to Christian William E Iii, Odom John A; Lot 26 Gregory Estates; May 16.
$0 Cribbs James L, Cribbs Julia T to Cribbs Philip E; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 33 4; May 17.
$0 Diaz Juan, Galvani Severa to Antunez Luz M, Luz M Antunez Revocable Trust; Or2491 Pg5423; May 18.
$0 Drymond David to Drymond Tina M; Lot 88 River Isles; May 16.
$0 Gromofsky Elaine to Elaine Gromofsky Living Trust, Gromofsky Elaine; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apartments Unit 115; May 16.
$0 Gruninger John E, Gruninger Lorraine C to Gruninger Family Trust; Elconquistador Village I Unit 7; May 15.
$0 John W Post Jr Revocable Living Trust, Post Arden R, Post John W Jr Revocable Living Trust to Post Arden R; Lot 55 Coral Shores; May 15.
$0 June J Stefani Revocable Living Trust, Stefani June J to Stefani Albert J; Cortez Villas Condominium 1 Unit 12; May 14.
$0 June J Stefani Revocable Living, Stefani June J to Stefan Albert J; Ironwood First Unit 112 A; May 14.
$0 Lack Mrs, Lack Wanda J, Wanda Lack Revocable Trust to Patton Debra J, Sweetpea Land Trust; Lot 5 Blk A Maple Lakes; May 16.
$0 Mcreynolds Darwin J, Mcreynolds Eileen R to D and E Mcreynolds Family Revocable Trust, Mcreynolds Darwin J, Mcreynolds Eileen R; Boca Grove Unit 204; May 15.
$0 Michaelson Gail A, Michaelson James M to James M and Gail A Michaelson Revocable Living Trust, Michaelson Gail A, Michaelson James M; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 14 102; May 18.
$0 Moye Alice F to Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice; Blk 75 Myakka City; May 16.
$0 Oquendo Yanetsis to Antunez Luz M, Luz M Antunez Revocable Trust; Lot 64 Oneco Terrace; May 17.
$0 Post Arden R to Arden R Post Revocable Living Trust, Post Arden R; Lot 55 Coral Shores; May 15.
$0 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Chang Wei, Song Hu; Lot 100 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 18.
$0 Sturdivant Linda C to Vlcek Frank W; Lot 39 Peridia; May 15.
$0 Sutton Clayton E, Sutton Diane to Alice Cislo Trust, Cislo Alice Trust; Blk 75 Myakka City; May 16.
$0 Sutton Clayton, Sutton Diane to Aronin Yvonne, Cislo Alice, Sellmer Theresa; Blk 75 Myakka City; May 16.
$0 Vlcek Frank W to Frank W Vlcek Living Trust, Vlcek Frank W; Lot 39 Peridia; May 15.
$0 W A One LLC to Vassallo Laureen T, Vassallo Matthew S; Pomello Park Inst 201741115488; May 14.
$0 Yaylaian Edward to Yaylaian David; Lot 22 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; May 16.
