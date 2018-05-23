Prominent Manatee restaurateur benefited from tax cut. Here's how he's investing back into community

The discussions that a handful of small business owners had with congressmen on Capitol Hill on Wednesday could affect your wallet.
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key) welcomed several business owners to testify about their experience with the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that was signed into law in December. The congressman said he is steadily looking for ways to better the bill and reinvigorate American business across the nation.
"We invited a few small business people to get a cross-section for what it means for their businesses. We're going to continue finding ways to improve the bill in what we call 'Phase 2,' " Buchanan said. "It's a solid bill, but we'd like to improve on it and that's why we're holding these hearings."
To make those improvements, Buchanan's Tax Policy Subcommittee brought in five business owners who operate small to medium-sized companies.
"We tried to get a cross-section for what it means for their businesses," said Buchanan, who added that business owners have overwhelmingly seen savings that allow them to purchase new equipment and compete with international competitors.
One of Buchanan's guests was John Horne, the owner of Anna Maria Oyster Bar. Horne employs more than 300 at his four Manatee County locations and says tax cuts have allowed him to purchase new equipment and begin giving his employees bonuses.
"Everyone's feeling the effects of a stimulated economy. Small businesses can get their staffs and their customers involved locally like no other business can. They're already in their communities and they know the needs of their communities and they have a vested interest to make their communities better," Horne said.
Horne said the immediate effect of the tax bill was the 20 percent reduction in taxable income, which he has used to purchase new LED signs for his four AMOB locations and begin giving his employees bonuses.
"There's actually a brand-new line item in our accounting statements for tax deal bonuses," Horne explained.
The effect of the tax cuts have been felt far and wide, Buchanan says. He said he hears about how businesses are using the money to hire more employees or purchase new trucks.
"Those kinds of stories are how I know that people are feeling the spirit of the tax reform and what it means," said Buchanan.
