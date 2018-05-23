FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23.
FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23. Steven Senne, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23. Steven Senne, File AP Photo

Business

Lowe's first quarter falls flat

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 06:28 AM

MOORESVILLE, N.C.

Lowe's, which named a new CEO this week, is reporting weak profit and revenue numbers for its first quarter.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company said Wednesday that profits were $988 million, or $1.19 per share.

That's 3 cents shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $17.36 billion also missed the mark.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., which have fallen 8 percent this year, are down more than 4 percent before the opening bell.

  Comments  