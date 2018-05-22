An iconic sports bar will close in June. Another sports bar will take its place.

The days of Sarasota's only Lee Roy Selmon's restaurant are numbered.
The company announced Tuesday that it will close its doors at 8253 Cooper Creek Blvd. on June 3 — but that the location will reopen June 11 as a new restaurant.
A new Glory Days Grill will fill in for the popular sports bar founded by the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
In a press release, Lee Roy Selmon's called the change a "collaborative decision" that was made with the Selmon family.
"There is no denying that it has been difficult to operate our restaurants without Lee Roy over the last six years," the release stated. "We miss him every day."
Selmon left a lasting impression on the game during his nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the first Bucs players to enter the Hall of Fame. He died in 2011 at the age of 56.
Once the Sarasota location closes, the two remaining Lee Roy Selmon's restaurants will be in Tampa and Fort Myers.
Glory Days is a Virigina-based sports bar founded in 1996. There are seven locations in and around the Tampa Bay area, but the new location will be the first in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
According to the Glory Day's website, the restaurants are known for "an abundance of televisions" and "classic American fare that can typically be found in select cities across America." Menu items include BBQ Chicken Salad, Macho Nachos and Citrus Glazed Salmon.
For more information, visit glorydaysgrill.com.
