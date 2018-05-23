Ribbon cutting: Dye Harrison

A ribbon cutting was held for Dye, Harrison, Kirkland, Petruff, Pratt & St. Paul, PLLC, 1206 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The recent formation of the firm was the result of the merger of two long-standing Manatee County firms: Harrison & Kirkland, P.A. (the Harrison firm) and Dye, Deitrich, Petruff & St. Paul, P. L. (the Dye firm). For more, call 941-746-1167 or visit dyeharrison.com.
