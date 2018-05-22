Looking for a job? This Bradenton apartment complex will host hiring fair, open house

A local apartment complex that provides affordable housing for low-income residents has partnered with multiple organizations to host an open house and job fair on Tuesday, May 29.
Robin's Apartment recently completed renovations of its 240 units that offer rent from $700 with utilities included. The event will run from 3-7 p.m at 2303 First St. E.
HomeStead Group will be one of the major employers searching for new hires at the job fair. For those who struggle with transportation, the company will establish a branch location on-site at Robin's Apartments.
"HomeStead has found several larger corporate firms that are looking to help local communities by providing clerical and back office positions at Robin’s apartments, as opposed to having the work handled by an off-shore outsourcing firm," said Mark Vengroff with One Stop Housing, owners of the apartment complex.
The Women's Resource Center and Turning Points also plans to attend the fair and introduce visitors to the social programs that they offer. The Taco Spot is set to open a new restaurant at the apartment complex in August and serve samples of their menu items at the event.
Those interested in attending the open house and job fair are asked to dress for success and bring copies of their resume for review.
Robin's Apartments was formerly known as Knights Inn. Monthly rent is about $700 for a 300 square-foot studio, and there are one-bedroom units available as well.
For more information, call (941) 400-8569 or visit http://www.onestop-housing.com/openhouse.html.
