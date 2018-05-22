Economists see potential nightmare in new Italian government

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, left, accompanied by party's colleague Giancarlo Giorgietti, address the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale presidential Palace, in Rome, Monday, May 21, 2018. Italy edged toward its first populist government Monday as the president convened the leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League in what could be a final consultations, 11 weeks after elections left the country with a hung parliament. ANSA via AP Ettore Ferrari