Women cite 'grass ceiling' in male-dominated weed industry

In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure Life in Berkeley, Calif. Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business. But they still face a so-called grass ceiling as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo