Charges filed against South Africa hunter over ivory import

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the man of breaking U.S. law on hunting elephants and importing ivory. Hanno van Rensburg has not been arrested yet. He did not respond Monday, May 21, 2018, to an email sent to an address listed on his hunting company's website. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo