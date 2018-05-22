Experts disclose new details about 300-year-old shipwreck

This November 2015 photo released Monday, May 21, 2018, by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows cannons from the 300-year-old shipwreck of the Spanish galleon San Jose on the floor of the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Colombia. New details about the discovery were released Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government. Experts believe the ship's treasure is worth billions of dollars today. (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)