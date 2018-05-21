In this photo taken on May 17, 2018, an anti-abortion poster is hung on a lamppost outside the Google offices in Dublin, Ireland. In homes and pubs, on leaflets and lampposts, debate rages in Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion. Pro-repeal banners declare: "Her choice: vote yes." Anti-abortion placards warn against a "license to kill." Online, the argument is just as charged _ and more shadowy _ as unregulated ads of uncertain origin battle to sway voters ahead of Friday's referendum, which could give Irish women the right to end their pregnancies for the first time. The emotive campaign took a twist this month when Facebook and Google look last-minute decisions to restrict or remove ads relating to the abortion vote. It is the latest response to global concern about social media's role in influencing political campaigns for the U.S. presidency and Brexit.
In this photo taken on May 17, 2018, an anti-abortion poster is hung on a lamppost outside the Google offices in Dublin, Ireland. In homes and pubs, on leaflets and lampposts, debate rages in Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion. Pro-repeal banners declare: "Her choice: vote yes." Anti-abortion placards warn against a "license to kill." Online, the argument is just as charged _ and more shadowy _ as unregulated ads of uncertain origin battle to sway voters ahead of Friday's referendum, which could give Irish women the right to end their pregnancies for the first time. The emotive campaign took a twist this month when Facebook and Google look last-minute decisions to restrict or remove ads relating to the abortion vote. It is the latest response to global concern about social media's role in influencing political campaigns for the U.S. presidency and Brexit. Peter Morrison AP Photo
Business

Social media under microscope in emotive Irish abortion vote

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 08:39 AM

DUBLIN

Debate is raging in homes, pubs and streets across Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion.

Online, the argument is just as charged — and more shadowy, as unregulated ads of uncertain origin battle to sway voters ahead of Friday's referendum, which could give Irish women the right to end their pregnancies for the first time.

The emotive campaign took a twist this month when Facebook and Google moved to restrict or remove ads relating to the abortion vote.

Those decisions came amid concern about the role in the campaign of untraceable or foreign-funded online ads, which aren't covered by Irish electoral rules.

But anti-abortion campaigners say the restrictions are an attempt to hobble their successful online advertising strategy.

