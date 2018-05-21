Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast

FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data. The social media giant said in a blog post Monday, May 14, that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo