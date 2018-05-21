Bar near St. Paul's future soccer stadium to be revamped

This photo taken April 8, 2016, shows Wes Burdine and Lydia Garver playing with their 17-month old twins, Emil, left, and Iris, in the backyard of their St. Paul, Minn. home. The couple purchased the house in March 2016. Burdine loves soccer, and the location of their four-bedroom home on Charles Avenue was based on three factors: finding an affordable neighborhood as first-time buyers, proximity to light-rail transit and being within walking distance of Minnesota United FC's soccer stadium being constructed nearby. Pioneer Press via AP Jean Pieri