Toshiba's chip sale to consortium wins regulatory approval

FILE - This May 26, 2017 file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese electronics company Toshiba Corp. says the sale of its computer memory chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity has cleared all anti-trust regulatory approval, including one it was awaiting from China. Toshiba said Thursday, May 17, 2018 that means the deal, valued at 2 trillion yen ($18 billion), can now close by June 1. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo