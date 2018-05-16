SEC visionary: Former Commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive talks with reporters during the SEC basketball media day in Hoover, Ala. Slive, the former SEC commissioner who guided the league through a period of unprecedented success and prosperity, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018. He was 77. The Southeastern Conference said Slive died in Birmingham, Ala., where he lived with his wife of 49 years, Liz. The conference didn’t provide the cause of death. Slive retired in 2015 after 13 years as commissioner. He was battling prostate cancer at the time he stepped down. Dave Martin, File AP Photo