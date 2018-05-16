It's a crap shoot to find the cleanest gas station restroom, but this one is Number 1

When nature calls and you're on the road, do you ever drive around in search of the cleanest gas station bathroom?
How would you even know which one to stop at? It's all a crap shoot.
Until now.
Some relief may come in the form of the GasBuddy smartphone app, which, on Wednesday, released the results of its Top-Rated Gas Station Restrooms in Every State survey.
The survey, conducted from gas station ratings and reviews from September 2016 to April 2018 of the 144,000 locations nationwide monitored by the app — representing more than 33 million consumer trips — found that in Florida, Wawa flushed the competition.
The survey looked at things like cleanliness and usefulness of gas station's restroom facilities.
There are several WaWas in Manatee and Sarasota counties.. No less a famous visitor than President Donald Trump stopped off at a Pennsylvania Wawa to press the flesh when he was on the campaign trail in 2016.
No word on whether the Prez sat upon the golden throne during his Wawa pitstop.
According to GasBuddy’s 2018 summer travel survey, 37 percent of respondents said one of their worst fears when road tripping is that when they have to go to the bathroom being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom is a pressing concern.
"We all understand the high level of stress when it comes to needing to use the restroom while on the road. According to our research, more than half of consumers said that a clean restroom is mandatory when considering where to stop," Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy, said in a statement.
"There are a couple of surprise winners in this year's top-rated restroom results, which only further proves that consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling," he added.
In a recent report, gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic compared to those with below-average ratings.
Wawa ranked second in capturing the most states, leading in six East Coast states including Florida, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Oklahoma-based QuikTrip, which has no Florida locations, ranked ahead of Wawa, to lead seven states, including Georgia, Kansas, North and South Carolina.
But the highest-rated overall gas station restroom belonged to Texas-based Buc-ee's.
Comments