Need a dollar store in your part of Bradenton? This nationwide retailer could be coming.

A new discount retail store could be coming soon to the Bradenton area, according to permit applications filed to the Manatee County's building and development services.
Records show that a Dollar General location is planned for 8710 Cortez Road W. The building would be a new construction in the area. The new store would be the 13th Dollar General in Manatee County but the only one in the general southwest Bradenton area.
Dollar General offers name-brand goods from "America's most-trusted manufacturers" such as Coca-Cola, Energizer and Kellogg's for low prices.
According to the company's website, Dollar General was founded in 1955 and there are now more than 14,000 locations throughout 44 states. Plans to open 900 more stores in the next year were announced during an earnings report in December.
In the Cortez area, the new Dollar General's direct competition will be a Dollar Tree that is located a couple blocks east. Unlike Dollar Tree, where every item costs $1 or less, Dollar General stores sell items that may run a few bucks individually. The company has recently placed an emphasis on cheaper items, however, with designated Dollar Deal aisles.
There's no word on when the Dollar General might open. The permit is pending approval from Manatee County commissioners.
For more information, visit www.dollargeneral.com.
