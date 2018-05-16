FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, work continues on a new development in Fair Lawn, N.J. On Tuesday, May 15, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo releases its May index of builder sentiment.
US home building slides 3.7 percent in April

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

May 16, 2018 08:33 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. builders broke ground on fewer apartment buildings last month, pushing overall home construction down 3.7 percent from March.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.29 million in April, lowest since December. Apartment construction tumbled 12.6 percent to 374,000. Construction of single-family homes blipped up 0.1 percent to 894,000.

Still, housing starts are up 10.5 percent from April 2017 on a 7.2 percent increase in single-family homes, and a 19.1 percent surge in apartments.

Home construction has grown steadily since the housing crash hit bottom in 2012. The pace of homebuilding remains below its long-run average of about 1.5 million a year. Demand for housing is strong: Millennials are increasingly moving out on their own and seeking to buy homes.

