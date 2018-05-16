Mississippi man sentenced for federal tax evasion

A Mississippi man had been sentenced for federal tax evasion.
The Hattiesburg American reports 44-year-old Michael J. Super was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison and a three-year term of supervised release Thursday.
A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says Super pleaded guilty to tax evasion for failing to pay federal employee trust fund taxes due on behalf of the employees of his company, Eagle Eye Security Services of Hattiesburg.
Super had entered into an agreement to pay the taxes but failed to make any payments. Super transferred the assets and clients to a second and third company.
The IRS collected some of the employee trust fund taxes, but Super evaded paying more than $165,000. He is required to pay that money in restitution.
