Dirty dining: Mold, unwashed hands spotted in these Bradenton-area restaurants

Along with citations for storing food at improper temperatures, a few Manatee County restaurants were cited for the accumulation of mold and servers who handled dirty dishes and then plated food without washing their hands first.
Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 N. Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach
- An inspector said pancake batter with milk and raw shelled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Hollandaise sauce was hot held at less than 135 degrees. Correction action was taken.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice bin at the tiki bar, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant's menu does not provide a consumer advisory for the hazards of raw or undercooked oysters. The operator was provided with an advisory.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 4301 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Raw beef, chicken and fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Duffy's Sports Grill, 3005 University Parkway, Sarasota
- An inspector observed multiple instances of servers handling dirty dishes and then plated food without washing their hands first.
- Raw chicken, lobster meat and fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Peach's Restaurant, 5240 State Road 64 E., Bradenton
- Cut melon, yogurt and cottage cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the affected items.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored above cooked ham, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
Domino's Pizza, 1403 57th Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector found wet mops in direct contact with bottled beverages in the restaurant. The mops were relocated.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses and symptoms might prevent an employee from working with food.
- According to an inspector, records for required employee training appeared to be falsified.
Burger King, 3235 University Parkway, Sarasota
- Tomatoes held using time as public health control should have been thrown out more than two hours before an inspector's visit. A stop sale was issued on the tomatoes and they were discarded.
Central Cafe, 906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
- Cut tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and raw bacon were cold held at temperature greater than 41 degrees. The operator took corrective action by icing down the products, according to an inspector.
Golden Wok, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #601, Bradenton
- Fried rice was hot held at less than 135 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 5726 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
- Macaroni salad, diced ham , shredded cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Comments