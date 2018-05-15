Nebraska Gov. Ricketts cruises to victory Republican primary

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts cruised to victory Tuesday in the Republican primary for governor, setting himself up for a general election where he'll be a heavy favorite in the GOP-dominated state.
Ricketts easily fended off medical marijuana activist Krystal Gabel in the Republican race. He'll face the winner of a three-way Democratic contest.
The Democratic field includes Bob Krist, a state senator from Omaha, who started positioning himself for the general election even before the primary voting ended. On Wednesday, the retired Air Force pilot will kick off a statewide flying tour across the state with his running mate, state Sen. Lynne Walz, who joined the ticket last month.
The other Democratic hopefuls are Tyler Davis and Vanessa Ward, both of Omaha.
Ricketts spent the last few months touting his conservative credentials on the national stage. He made recent appearances at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Texas, where he stressed his support for gun rights, and at President Donald Trump's White House, where he and other Midwestern officials emphasized the importance of agricultural trade in farm states.
The Democratic candidates spent much of their time criticizing the governor and his policies. Krist knocked Ricketts for his recent state budget cuts to the University of Nebraska and his financial contributions to conservative allies who are running for the Legislature.
Davis, an emergency services instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has said state budget cuts under Ricketts' tenure will end up hurting residents over the long term.
The third contender, Omaha community activist Ward, touted her work to reduce crimes and noted the service awards she has won, including a volunteering accolade from President Barack Obama.
