Alaska Legislature ends session notable for shift in tone

In this Sunday, May 13, 2018 photo, Alaska House Majority Leader Chris Tuck, seated second from left, and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, seated second from right, share a glance during a news conference following the end of the extended legislative session in Juneau, Alaska. Tuck and Edgmon are surrounded by members of their caucus. For the Alaska Legislature, this was the session of compromise, notable after three years of bitter fights, drawn-out special sessions and gridlock over how to address the state's budget deficit. Legislators, who've gotten an earful from frustrated Alaskans, decided to trust one another and work together "in order for us to get out of here in an orderly manner," said House Speaker Bryce Edgmon. Becky Bohrer AP Photo