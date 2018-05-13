In this photo taken on Sunday, May 6, 2018, an elderly man passes outside a small market in Idjevan, northern Armenia the home town of the Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian. Hope has bloomed in the hometown of Armenia’s newly-named prime minister, for people see him as a man who was able to articulate their anger and will now focus on their needs. Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded weeks of anti-government protests, was named the country’s new leader on May 8. Like the rest of the country, his hometown Idjevan, a city of 20,000 that sits on a key highway linking Armenia with Georgia, has been plagued by unemployment and grinding poverty after a plant processing bentonite clay and other factories closed years ago.
In hometown of Armenia's new leader, people hope for change

By YURAS KARMANAU and AVET DEMOURIAN Associated Press

May 13, 2018 05:50 AM

IDJEVAN, Armenia

Hope has bloomed in the hometown of Armenia's newly-named prime minister, for people see him as a man who was able to articulate their long-simmering anger and will now focus on their needs.

Nikol Pashinian spearheaded weeks of anti-government protests that rejected a move by Armenia's long-serving leader, Serzh Sargsyan, to avoid term limits and stay in power. Sargsyan was forced out of office and Pashinian was named premier May 8.

Sarmen Amirian, who went to school with Pashinian in the town of Idjevan, said the opposition leader was able to express public demands to end widespread poverty, high unemployment and rampant corruption that flourished under Sargsyan's government.

He said that "the opposition made the diagnosis and named our illnesses. We now need to cure them, find the right medicine."

