Central Florida community works to bring back butterflies

A monarch butterfly, attracted by a pollinator garden, lands by the "Milkweed Galaxy" mural at Full Sail University. The mural is part of The Monarch Initiative that has partnered with community leaders and local businesses to distribute free milkweed seeds to the public. They hope to protect the declining population of butterflies with natural milkweed habitats. Efforts are underway in Central Florida to restore the habitats of the monarch butterfly, crucial to helping plants grow, including many foods people eat. The iconic orange and black insect is one of nature's key pollinators. Environmentalists say its decline, which they blame in part on climate change, threatens the ecological health of the region, and other crucial insects may be suffering as well. Orlando Sentinel via AP Sarah Espedido