China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's newly-built aircraft carrier Liaoning is transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony at a shipyard in Dalian. China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier has begun sea trials in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country’s domestic arms industry. State media said the still-unnamed ship left dock in the northern port of Dalian early Sunday, May 13, 2018, and the Liaoning provincial maritime safety bureau issued an order for shipping to avoid a section of ocean southeast of the city between Sunday and Friday. Xinhua via AP, File Li Gang