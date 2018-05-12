N. Korea to blow up nuke-site tunnels before Trump-Kim talks

FILE- In this June 27, 2008 file image from TV, the demolition of the 60-foot-tall cooling tower at its main reactor complex in Yongbyon North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Saturday May 12, 2018, it will hold a "ceremony" for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25 in what would be a dramatic but symbolic event to set up the summit meeting between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump scheduled for next month. APTN, File AP Photo