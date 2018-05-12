Things to know: 'The most secure facility in the world'

In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, Steve Rose, deputy director of the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station complex near Colorado Springs, Colo., speaks outside the entrance tunnel to the complex on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The U.S. military blasted tunnels out of Cheyenne Mountain in the 1960s for a command center for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, to protect it from nuclear attack. NORAD, a U.S.-Canada command that monitors the skies over both nations, is celebrating its 60th anniversary on May 12, 2018. Dan Elliott AP Photo