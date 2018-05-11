Argentines haunted by memories of crisis oppose IMF's help

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri attends a lunch at the government house Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Macri's government is seeking a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund that has brought back haunting memories for many Argentines who blame the IMF’s policies for the country’s worst economic crisis in 2001. Natacha Pisarenko, File AP Photo