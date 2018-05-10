Soon you can watch sunset with a drink next to a rooftop pool ... while in downtown Bradenton

A dramatic new rendering of The Springhill Suites Bradenton Riverfront Marriott now under construction on Old Main Street was unveiled Thursday, as the $22 million project moves closer to completion in December.
The rendering shows a night-time view of the swimming pool and tavern atop the eight-story building overlooking the Manatee River.
It is the largest single construction project in downtown Bradenton, where more than $50 million of work is underway in a concentrated area.
David Cocco, founder and CEO of Pittsburgh-based North Star Lodging and Development, which is bringing The Springhill Suites to the area, presented a project update during the year-in-tourism review by the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The hotel will have 131 suites, including two 700-square-foot corner suites with wrap-around windows, full kitchen, living area, private bedroom and two full bathrooms.
Developers are touting the river views as well as sunset views to the west.
Ron Allen, president of NDC Construction Company, who proposed the site to Cocco, also took part in the update.
"For over six decades, this location played a big role in bringing the arts, entertainment and enjoyment to the Bradenton area. We wanted to do something that would honor that contribution in a meaningful way. This project will allow us to do that as we will literally be building community entertainment and enjoyment once again at Player's Point," Allen said.
Manatee Players was once located on the Old Main Street hotel site, before moving into its new home at 502 Third Avenue W.
Oak & Stone, a tavern featuring craft beer, pizza and gourmet fare, will be located on the ground floor of the hotel. The restaurant will offer a self-serve beer tap wall with 60 varieties of American craft beers. In addition, the company will operate The Deck @ Oak & Stone on the eighth floor, offering tiki-themed cocktails.
"We will explore local, regional and national crafts beers," said Joe Seidensticker, a partner in Oak & Stone.
Oak & Stone is expected to open in December with a staff of about 150, eventually growing to about 200.
Also underway nearby is construction of new city parking garage, to be located on the site of the recently demolished Manatee Chamber of Commerce building and Bradenton City Hall parking lot.
The still-to-be-named parking garage will contain 500-plus parking spots, plus a new 8,000-square-foot Chamber of Commerce building and 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
Allen said he anticipates completion of the $12 million parking garage by year's end.
In addition, the South Florida Museum has launched a $12 million expansion project, and Twin Dolphin Marina is planning $4.5 million in renovations and expansion.
Improvements to area streets will cost several million more dollars.
