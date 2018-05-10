Beebe Healthcare employee accused of embezzling $150K

A Delaware woman is accused of embezzling $150,000 from the hospital that employed her.
The News Journal cites a release from Beebe Healthcare that says the company noticed irregularities involving Hope Abram, who was employed as a revenue cycle director for the Beebe Medical Group. Through an internal forensic audit and investigation, Lewes police determined she embezzled the sum through various means.
The company had first notified police of the potential internal embezzlement on April 23. She was fired May 3, the same day police searched her house and took her into custody.
She's been charged with theft over $50,000 and second-degree forgery, felonies, and misdemeanor falsification of business records. Police say additional criminal charges may be levied. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.
Beebe officials believe company procedures limited the economic damage.
