FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign for the ZTE booth is seen at the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone trade show in Barcelona, Spain. Chinese telecommunications company ZTE has halted its main operations after U.S. authorities cut off its access to American suppliers as President Donald Trump steps up pressure over trade and technology issues with Beijing. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo

Business

China tech giant crippled, US imports held amid trade spat

The Associated Press

May 10, 2018 05:16 AM

HONG KONG

A Chinese tech giant brought to its knees and delays for imported U.S. cars, apples, lumber and other agricultural products are early casualties of the widening trade dispute between China and the U.S. A fresh round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict is planned for next week in Washington.

But the battle is already starting to take its toll as both sides dig in for a fight over their trade imbalance.

The tech company, ZTE, said Wednesday that it's ceasing "major operations" after the U.S. banned it from doing business with American suppliers as a punishment for illegal exports.

Also this week, businesses and officials reported that American products are facing delays in customs clearance because of stepped-up inspections at Chinese ports.

